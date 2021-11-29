Wireless Charging For Electric Vehicle Market Future of Automobile Industry

According to Nova one advisor, the global Wireless Charging For Electric Vehicle market value was estimated at US$ 18.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 18.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 46.17% from 2020 to 2027. The report contains 150+ pages with detailed analysis.



Implementation of stringent emission norms, increasing focus on R&D activities, and rapid technological changes are projected to drive the wireless charging for electric vehicle market.Wireless vehicle charging is one of the advanced technologies that is being significantly developed and it also likely to boost the electric car industry. It's estimated that by 2040 more than 50% of new car sales will be electric vehicles. Despite the fact thatwireless charging would be a must-have for electric vehicles, there are a few potential drawbacks that need to be considered. Such as loss of energy while charging, lack of availability of proper charging infrastructure, high cost, etc.The successful convergence of new technologies will require electric vehicles (EVs) that are low cost and fully autonomous. These attributes can be realized through wireless charging.In a world where charging electric cars is a key point in boosting the energy transition, other solutions can come alongside electric charging stations. One such solution is wireless charging. Wireless car charging is an enhanced version of smartphone charging with several differences. "Wireless inductive charging allows an electric vehicle [EV] to automatically charge without the need of cables," said Michael Rai Anderson, CEO of Plugless Power, in an interview with Power Electronics News."Technically, everything is scalable; however, as power transfer rates go up, the complexity and size of the power management electronics must go up," he added. "More importantly, as the power goes up, a number of additional factors needs to be considered, such as thermal losses and thermal management. The higher the inefficiency, and the higher the power, the higher the heat losses and more that must be done to manage that heat.": Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, WiTricity Corporation, ZTE Corporation, and HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.This research report offers market revenue, sales volume, production assessment and prognoses by classifying it on the basis of various aspects. Further, this research study investigates market size, production, consumption and its development trends at global, regional, and country level for the period of 2017 to 2027 and covers subsequent region in its scope:The European region is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The availability of well-developed infrastructure enables the incorporation of wireless charging infrastructure in this region. In addition, the presence of leading players such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, and HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. is expected to accelerate the growth of the wireless charging for electric vehicle market in the region. Increase in electric vehicle sales and sound infrastructure with a large number of charging stations would drive the market for wireless charging of electric vehicles in the European region.When speaking about electric mobility, there are different ways to "refill" a vehicle with energy, including battery charging, battery swap, and hydrogen refueling (Figure 2). Rosina pointed out that hydrogen refueling is used for hydrogen fuel-cell EVs, which represent an extremely small part of the EV market. In the case of battery swap, by using a combination of computer vision and wireless communication, the station can identify the exact location of each battery module to be swapped. We covered this topic more in depth on EE Times.To reach governments' strict COemission reduction targets, the electrification of vehicle fleets has become mandatory," said Rosina. "Although different levels of electrification exist, the necessary emission reduction can be achieved only by a ‘strong electrification' — in EVs and plug-in hybrid EVs."For all the advantages listed above, conductive charging will certainly remain in use in all-electric cars for many years to come. According to Yole Développement's "DC Charging for Plug-In Electric Vehicles 2021" report, the DC charger market will grow in 2021-2027 with a CAGR of 15.6% and reach about 440,000 units by 2026. However, to overcome its disadvantages, it is very likely that in the near future, we will also see systems with different types of automation associated with this technology."The wireless charging solutions are still in an early stage of development and suffer from many challenges," said Rosina. "The ‘cord' or ‘wire' charging solutions are, and will remain, the mainstream charging solutions for EVs in the foreseeable future. To avoid the challenges associated with transferring very high currents through charging cables and connectors, pantograph solutions have been developed — mainly for electric bus charging."The first person to theorize about "wireless" electrical energy transfer was Nicola Tesla in 1896. The operating principle is similar to that of a transformer and is based on the laws of magnetic induction. A primary circuit, called a transmitter, generates a time-varying magnetic field. A secondary circuit receives this field, called the receiver, which is connected to the device to be powered. The most important parameters to take into account are certainly the distance between the two circuits and their alignment. Poor alignment and a relatively large distance degrade performance and make energy transfer inefficient.Magnetic induction charging uses the energy exchange between two pads, one located on the ground and one underneath the vehicle. The charging pad (on the ground) is approximately 1 m, while the receiving pad (on the car) is enclosed in a small device. In addition to the pad optionally mounted on the vehicle, the infrastructure consists of an induction charging station.The charging is managed similarly to the current charging methods through a wired charger, through the EV's battery management system. Anderson pointed out, however, that even under this condition, the charge management may change slightly depending on the power output conditions of the wireless charging device."The key is to understand that the communication between the antenna is based on DC power; as the power that comes from the grid is AC, the power must be converted to DC for the transmitter antenna," said Anderson. "The receiver antenna receives the power as DC and then can be converted back into AC to interface with the same electrical infrastructure that the plug-in interface uses or stay in DC to interface directly with the DC battery management system. There is a slight drop in efficiency for each time that the power must be converted from AC to DC or from DC to AC. As such, most wireless charging devices will operate at approximately 92%, ±2% efficiency. However, this is not drammatically lower than a wired charging device. Wired charging tends to provide an efficiency of 96%, ±2%."