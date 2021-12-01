Polaris Partners with Qmerit to Maximize Customer Convenience for Home EV Charging Installation

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) today announced an agreement with Qmerit, a leader in green energy transformation with the largest nationwide network of certified electrical installers for EV charging, to provide a simple and convenient home charging installation service solution for Polaris customers in the United States.



More Headlines Articles

"We are delighted to work with Polaris to deliver a seamless installation of Level 2 charging at the homes of powersports owners all over the United States"Tweet this"Making ownership easy extends beyond the engineering and design of our vehicles," said Mike Donoughe, Chief Technical Officer and Head of Electrification, Polaris. "As we introduce electric offerings, starting with our new RANGER XP Kinetic, providing a solution that streamlines the installation of Level 2 home charging is an essential element of the customer experience.""Our utility side-by-side customers are focused on getting the job done and with the launch of our new RANGER XP Kinetic, customers also want a turnkey solution for fast, accessible charging, enabling them to get back to work and fun faster. Qmerit will be the go-to resource for Polaris, and our dealers, to support these customers' needs," said Steve Menneto, President of Off Road, Polaris.The all-new RANGER XP Kinetic comes standard with a combined Level 1 / Level 2 EV charge cord that allows you to charge from a 120V or 240V outlet. A 240V power supply is recommended for fastest charging. For customers looking for a 240V solution, Polaris selected Qmerit, experts in EV home charging solutions, to make installation of Level 2 charging quick and convenient."We are delighted to work with Polaris to deliver a seamless installation of Level 2 charging at the homes of powersports owners all over the United States," said Ken Sapp, SVP Business Development, Qmerit. "Polaris vehicles have allowed people to work and play outside for more than 65 years and now we're helping them continue to do the activities they love doing while making the switch to electric effortless."With more than 10,000 EV charger installations and as the leading auto and EV manufacturer partner, Qmerit has a long history of making it easy and simple for consumers to install EV chargers through their Charge@Home services.The all-new RANGER XP Kinetic is the first vehicle Polaris developed through its partnership with Zero MotorcyclesÂ®. Visit ranger.polaris.com for details on the RANGER XP Kinetic, and to get started with a Qmerit Home Charging Assessment and receive an Upfront Pricing installation estimate.About PolarisAs the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2020 sales of $7.0 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.About QmeritQmerit, headquartered in Irvine, California, simplifies the adoption of electrification products for residential and small business markets. A leader in green energy transformation, the company provides services throughout the equipment implementation lifecycle. This is delivered through Qmerit's network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners and Certified Installers, who are skilled in system implementation and integration as well as ongoing support and maintenance. Combining this nation-wide network in the US and Canada of certified electrical contractors with the company's purpose-built digital managed services platform and white-glove concierge services, Qmerit delivers customers an unmatched quality experience related to electric vehicle charging stations, battery storage systems, solar system integration and microgrid solutions. For more information on Qmerit, please visit: Qmerit.com.