Natural Power wins Judges Award at Scottish Green Energy Awards

Stephen Trotter, Managing Director at Natural Power, said: "We're delighted to have been recognised by the judging panel for our vital work in bringing through the next generation of renewable energy experts, starting at grassroots.



"As a ‘people' business, we need to continue attracting specialists. We invest in our employee's skills and development, ensuring that our staff are provided with opportunities to optimise their careers with us through training, mentoring and exposure to other areas of the business."Amber Wright, who initially joined as an intern, was recently appointed to the fulltime role of field technician. She said: "As well as gaining fantastic experience, I've already completed a range of training courses. The internship has inspired me to pursue higher education in this field, so I'm looking to start a part-time Honours degree in Environmental Science alongside my new contract."The Scottish Green Energy Awards, returned to Edinburgh last night, and the attendees saw winners in 13 categories receive trophies recognising their work in the clean energy sector, which supports 22,660 jobs.Morag Watson, Director of Policy at Scottish Renewables, said: "The Scottish Green Energy Awards is an incredible celebration of the inspirational organisations, people and projects going above and beyond to make a real difference to the health, wealth and wellbeing of Scotland."I'm absolutely delighted that our industry has been able to reunite in-person to celebrate this year's Scottish Green Energy Awards - and it feels more special than ever in the year of COP26."It's truly astounding to see the leaps of innovation and phenomenal talent of our industry on this evening's shortlist and it really does highlight why Scotland is a world leader in renewable energy."To view the full list of winners, visit: www.scottishrenewables.com/news/968-leading-renewable-energy-projects-crowned-at-scottish-green-energy-awards