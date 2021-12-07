Q CELLS to showcase Q.HOME CORE storage solution and new low-carbon footprint module at Energaia, France

Energaia, one of the largest solar and renewable energy trade shows in France, returns this year after its COVID-enforced hiatus in 2020, with Q CELLS thrilled to welcome expectant crowds eager to get back down to business in Montpellier on December 8 & 9.



The Q CELLS booth (in hall B1, B05) will feature the company's newest, smartest storage device, the Q.HOME CORE, which has been designed to specifically meet the storage needs of homeowners, as well as its latest next-generation Q.TRON solar module, which uses n-type Q.ANTUM NEO technology to drive solar module efficiencies to fresh new heights.A further highlight of the Q CELLS booth this year will be the new Q.PEAK DUO M-G11 module, of which 108 cells version has 400-410 W, which is the Company's latest low-carbon footprint (CFP) module manufactured using low-carbon materials specifically for the French market, in order to meet expected high demand in the new 100-500 kWp segment.Q CELLS' module offering at the show is completed by the Q-PEAK DUO ML-G9+/AC module, which features embedded Enphase's microinverter to deliver outstanding yields for the customer and to enable easy and fast installation for installer.A cleaner pathway for France's renewables journeyThe introduction by the French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) to set a mandatory low-carbon footprint (CFP) certification for utility-scale PV tenders was welcomed by Q CELLS, and the company has consistently met CRE's requirements on this front. Indeed, Q CELLS was the first Korean company to secure CFP certification in France in 2014, and continues to drive standards in clean manufacturing in Korea and globally, becoming a founding member of the Ultra Low-Carbon Solar Alliance (ULCSA) in the US and the first renewable energy company to declare its participation in Korean RE100. Recently, Q CELLS' mother company Hanwha Solutions invested in REC Silicon in the US to further secure a stable supply of polysilicon produced using clean hydropower - a testament to the company's commitment to lowering the carbon footprint of its solar supply chain.Such efforts shape the Q CELLS ethos, which will be demonstrated at Energaia in the form of the latest low-CFP module from the production line, the Q.PEAK DUO M-G11. This 400-410 W module is soon-to-be Certisolis certified in France, and will be available on the market in Q2 2022 to support the expected growth of France's 100-500 kWp solar segment.An exciting new storage chapter for Q CELLS beginsQ CELLS is excited to unveil its new Q.HOME CORE energy storage solution at Energaia. The system is available in two versions; hybrid and AC-coupled. The Q.HOME CORE H4 consists of hybrid inverter of 4.6 kW and a battery pack of 6.86 kWh, while the Q.HOME CORE A4 is comprised of an AC-coupled inverter of 4.6 kW and a battery pack of 6.86 kWh.The Q.SAVE, which is the battery pack of the Q.HOME CORE, is scalable with the option to increase the storage capacity by 6.86 kWh increments, up to 20.5 kWh - which is enough to easily cover the needs of most households. Using Samsung SDI battery modules for excellent system reliability and safety, Q CELLS offers a fully-wrapped 15-year warranty. With embedded ATS (Automatic Transfer Switch) that transfers power supply from grid to storage in case of blackout, the Q.HOME CORE provides seamless operation mode conversion for stable backup and continuous power consumption.The Q.OMMAND Home, a mobile app for the homeowner, features a dynamic optimiser function that uses an AI algorithm to monitor real-time weather information in order to fully maximise energy yield. Q CELLS also provides mobile apps for installers, Q.OMMAND Go and Pro, for their easy commissioning and O&M service. With a simple, elegant design that is easy to install and use, the Q.HOME CORE provides peace of mind to homeowners keen on taking a firmer control on their clean energy management and usage.At the Q CELLS booth, experts will be on hand to walk visitors through the Q.HOME CORE's key features, including explaining in detail the distinct benefits of the hybrid and the AC-coupled versions.Next-gen cell technology lands in MontpellierThe Q.HOME CORE is not the only shiny new product set for a European debut at Energaia. Also being showcased at the exhibition will be Q CELLS' exciting new solar module, the Q.TRON, which promises to usher in a new era of PV performance.Q.TRON is made using Q CELLS' new innovative Q.ANTUM NEO technology, which is based on a NEO Power Transmitter to combine the passivation layer and electrical interconnection functionality. Using n-type solar cells, this new layout allows for full passivation and contact at the same time, thereby overcoming some of the previous efficiency limitations inherent in PERC technology, and driving maximum module efficiency up to 22.9%. The 120 cells version of Q.TRON will provide power output of up to 405 Wp, as well as an inclusive 25-year product and performance warranty.The current dominance of PERC-based technology in the solar market is not going to subside any time soon, however, and Q CELLS is excited to showcase its latest PERC modules at Energaia, including the new Q.PEAK DUO-G10 and G11 models.The Q.PEAK DUO-G10 solar module builds upon the technological prowess of its predecessor - the Q.PEAK DUO-G9 - and packs in more power thanks to the larger M6 (166mm) wafers. For customers' intent on pursuing an even higher power class, Q CELLS has developed the Q.PEAK DUO XL-G11 solar module, which uses M10 wafers measuring 182mm to reach a power output of up to 590 Wp.This makes the Q.PEAK DUO XL-G11 the first Q CELLS module to surpass the 500 Wp mark, doing so with an efficiency of 21.7% using Zero-gap technology. This is also Q CELLS' largest solar module to date; one that delivers extremely high yield per surface area thanks to the high-performance metrics of the company's renowned, patent-protected Q.ANTUM technology. Visitors to the Q CELLS booth can also check out the new Q.PEAK DUO ML-G9+/AC module, fitted with an Enphase Energy IQ 7+™ microinverter that converts direct current (DC) solar electricity at the module level to reach module efficiencies of up to 21.5%, and help bring an overall lower Levelised Cost of Electricity (LCOE) for the customer.Stephan Maurel, head of Resi and C&I Sales, France, said: "The return of the Energaia exhibition this year is exciting for Q CELLS for a number of reasons. First, it will be great to see many of our customers face-to-face again, and secondly, we cannot wait to welcome them with a very exciting product line-up."The Q.HOME CORE is a testament to Q CELLS' commitment to continuously develop solutions that meet the needs of the end customer, and comes at an ideal time to tap into growing demand among French homeowners and EV owners for reliable, user-friendly storage solutions. The Q.TRON, meanwhile, will offer visitors an exciting glimpse into the high efficiency future of solar PV technology."Laurent Bodin, Head of Utility Sales, France, added: "There is a definite trend in the solar industry towards larger cells using M6 - and more recently - M10 wafers, and so Q CELLS has developed the Q.PEAK DUO-G10 and G11 series to meet this demand. The larger dimensions mean that each individual module boasts a very high power output, which complements the zero gap cell layout to ensure peak efficiency and performance, particularly for large-scale projects."By offering low-CFP certified G10 and G11 modules, Q CELLS continues to set new standards in environmental excellence, without compromising on power or performance."About Q CELLSQ CELLS is one of the world's largest and most recognized photovoltaic manufacturers for its high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Q CELLS offers the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, applications and solutions, from cells and modules to kits to systems to large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.