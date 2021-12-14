Battery storage for Europe’s largest energy supplier: INTILION qualifies as supplier for Enel

The storage manufacturer INTILION from Paderborn has been listed as a supplier of its battery storage systems for Enel with immediate effect. As a qualified partner of Enel's subsidiaries Enel X and Enel Green Power, INTILION will supply its storage systems for commercial and industrial projects with up to ten megawatt hours of capacity. "Being a qualified partner of a giant in the energy industry that is at the forefront of the energy and mobility transition worldwide is a big step towards internationalisation for us. We are looking forward to the first projects that we will realise together in Europe in the future," says Karthik Sathyakumar, International Sales Manager for Energy Storage Systems at INTILION.



The storage company had to prove their technical competence and skills in the areas of occupational safety, com-pliance, quality assurance and environmental management during an extensive qualification process in online au-dits. The next step is to concretise the cooperation, among other things INTILION wants to participate in tenders with Enel and implement the first projects together.Enel is the largest European utility by market capitalisation, with headquarters in Rome and other locations in more than 30 countries worldwide. The company aims to reduce its carbon emissions to net zero by 2040. To achieve this goal, Enel plans, among other things, to equip around 30 per cent of its renewable generation plants with storage systems by 2030. "We very much look forward to supporting Enel in their plans to become carbon free by 2040 through state-of-the-art battery storage systems," explains Sathyakumar.About INTILION GmbHINTILION GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH. INTILION was founded in 2019 and has since focused on developing and producing high-quality, safe and reliable lithium-ion energy storage solutions. In addition to stationary systems for intermediate storage of renewable energy, INTILION offers traction energy storage systems for industrial trucks and high-voltage systems for trains and other heavy-duty applications.INTILION is the market leader in critical, system-relevant infrastructures and convinces its customers in particular with its all-encompassing approach, high-quality products and competent service.