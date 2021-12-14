Catalyze Invests In and Partners With Microgrid Labs to Make it Easier for Companies and Municipalities to Electrify their Fleets

BOULDER, Colo. — Catalyze, a leading clean energy transition company that builds, owns and operates solar, battery storage and electric vehicle (EV) charging systems for commercial and industrial customers, announced today a minority investment in and strategic relationship with Microgrid Labs (MGL), a software and consulting company that helps enable commercial fleet electrification and microgrids. As part of the relationship, the two companies will combine their offerings in order to provide comprehensive fleet electrification services to companies and municipalities across the U.S. With this strategic relationship, Catalyze and MGL will collaborate to work with fleet owners throughout the life cycle of the electrification process from detailed planning to implementation, financing, and operations.



"EV adoption is a significant opportunity for cities, school districts and businesses to reach their sustainability goals and reduce transportation costs. When combined with our integrated, turnkey offerings, Microgrid Labs' advanced software and expertise in EV charging infrastructure makes it easier for commercial and industrial fleets to electrify and realize immediate benefits," said Catalyze CEO, Steve Luker. "We look forward to partnering with MGL to remove the costs, risks, and challenges that have previously stood in the way of widespread EV adoption."Catalyze and MGL will provide a turnkey solution that includes planning, development, and installation of integrated fleet electrification solutions, as well as the associated vehicles, chargers and renewable power generation and storage infrastructure for commercial, industrial and municipal customers across the U.S. This consolidated and streamlined offering manages the complexities of EV loads, routes, temperatures and electricity costs, as well as the financial, technical and regulatory hurdles associated with procuring and managing the necessary renewable energy assets, in order to provide a complete fleet-as-a-service offering.Companies and municipalities who operate fleets face significant technical and marketplace obstacles, including a fragmented electrification process that is spread across consultants, software vendors and equipment manufacturers. A mismanaged fleet electrification transition can lead to service disruptions, lost revenue, and wasted resources."At MGL, we are focused on system-level optimization of fleet electrification planning, design and operations to reduce costs, guarantee operations, and minimize risks," said MGL Co-Founder Namit Singh, Ph.D. "We look forward to partnering with Catalyze to provide value, expertise, project financing and implementation support to help commercial, industrial and municipal customers electrify their fleets and realize the benefits of zero-emission transportation."About CatalyzeCatalyze is a leading national independent power producer (IPP) that develops, constructs, owns, and operates integrated renewable assets, and combines its proprietary technology, financial strength, and battery and electric vehicle savvy to deliver standardized, yet configurable systems that meet their partners' unique needs. These offerings enable commercial and industrial property owners, operating companies, and their customers to extract greater value from their assets, take increased responsibility and ownership of their energy profile, and ultimately become part of the clean energy transition. Catalyze owns two proprietary technologies - REenergyze™, an origination-to-operations software integration platform that helps accelerate and scale the nationwide adoption of commercial and industrial solar and storage, and SolarStrap™, a proprietary mounting technology to install rooftop panels.Catalyze is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with offices in California, Massachusetts, New York, and Texas, and is backed by leading energy investors EnCap Investments, L.P. and Yorktown Partners LLC. For more information, visit https://catalyze.energy/About Microgrid LabsMicrogrid Labs Inc. is a consulting and software company specializing in commercial fleet electrification and microgrids. MGL was formed by a team of professionals with over 100 years of combined experience in power engineering and automation. MGL provides services including initial assessment, feasibility studies, modeling, simulation and optimization to support fleet electrification during implementation and operations. With headquarters in Boulder, Colorado, MGL has a successful track record of partnering with other domain experts to deliver comprehensive solutions to a diverse group of clients across the United States. To learn more, visit https://microgridlabs.com/ and https://myevopt.com/.