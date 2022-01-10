S-5! Solar Expert Presents at Intersolar North America and Showcases New Solar Product

(Colorado Springs, Colo., - January 10, 2022) Metal roofing solar attachment technology provider, S-5! presents its new solar solution for metal roofs this week at Intersolar North America in Long Beach, CA. Additionally, one of S-5!'s solar experts will participate as a featured guest speaker on the Innovation & Application Stage in the expo hall.



Attendees are invited to stop by S-5!'s Booth (#1947) to see first-hand its PVKONCEAL™ module skirt. Paired with the PVKIT® solar solution, the module skirt conceals the lower edge of the solar PV array, protecting all mechanical and electrical components underneath, as well as creating an attractive, clean finished look. PVKONCEAL also helps to minimize the intrusion of small animals, debris and unwanted objects under the solar array. S-5!'s team including Director of Solar Business, Mark Gies, will be on-hand to explain the features and benefits of this new offering.On Thursday, January 13 at 3.10 p.m., Gies will present Rail-Less Solar on Metal Roofs: Wire Management & Best Practices, with practical easy-to-understand information geared toward solar project developers, EPCs and solar installers.This session covers metal roof-PV installations with a brief overview of metal roof types and their advantages for solar PV, along with the challenges of wire management, techniques, best practices and "how-to's" for installing rail-less solar systems on metal roofs. Additionally, methods for installing various PV accessories from microinverters to home runs will be discussed. More detailed information is available on Intersolar's mobile app.Course instructor, Gies has 30 years of industry experience with a focus on solar ranging from product development, operations, installation, compliance, codes and standards to sales and business development. He is the vice-chair of the Solar Energy Industry Association's (SEIA) Mounting System Manufacturers Committee, a member of the Structural Engineers Association of California's (SEAOC) PV Committee, and a founding member of UL 2703's Standard Technical Panel. Gies is a regular presenter for S-5!, including the company's certified AIA and NABCEP webinar series and has presented at multiple solar events both individually and as a panel member.About S-5!Since 1992, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps attach ancillary items to standing seam and exposed-fastened metal roofs, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on more than 2 million metal roofs including 4.2 GW of PV worldwide, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, visit www.S-5.com.