Q CELLS announces strategic partnership with Kendall Sustainable Infrastructure

Today Q CELLS North America, a leading complete energy solutions provider, announced a partnership with Kendall Sustainable Infrastructure, LLC (KSI), a nationally recognized and forward leaning development and finance firm that manages investments in distributed scale impact-producing assets including solar and energy storage projects.



The partnership sets the stage for a close collaboration between Q CELLS and KSI on project co-development and financing. Q CELLS brings a full suite of solutions including best in class Energy Management Software (EMS), BESS expertise and renewable energy hardware. In addition to expertise, Q CELLS has allocated capital for investment into KSI projects in the U.S. including those that could include solar modules, BESS, grid services and its Geli EMS.For select energy storage projects, Q CELLS will also be able to offer its Grid Equity financing product, designed to de-risk energy storage projects in KSI's project portfolio. Q CELLS's Grid Equity solution optimizes the value of energy storage systems by participating in ISO wholesale markets and demand response programs.Dan Loflin, Senior Vice President of Q CELLS North America's Distributed Energy Solutions business said, "We are thrilled to begin working with KSI, and see this partnership as an impactful step forward in demonstrating our capabilities as a complete energy solutions provider. We look forward to engaging in project development initiatives with KSI through providing our hardware, software and financing solutions designed to maximize returns while de-risking energy storage revenues."John Chaimanis, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Kendall Sustainable Infrastructure said, "Teaming up with Q CELLS enhances our competitiveness by adding a rare capability in the marketplace. Q CELLS brings outstanding reliability and well-timed innovation. Working together will allow us to continue delivering on our promise of ‘value-added finance' in a world of commodity capital. We're excited to leverage Q CELLS' complete energy solutions package."Ken Lehman, KSI Co-Founder and Managing Director said, "KSI and Q CELLS share a dedication to improving the sustainability of our power grids. Each project we do together advances the transition to clean, renewable energy resources and will have positive impacts for years to come."About Q CELLSQ CELLS is a renowned complete energy solutions provider in solar cell and module, energy storage, downstream project business and energy retail. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ), Thalheim, Germany (Module Technology & Innovation HQ), and Seoul, South Korea and San Francisco, USA (Energy Storage/Inverter & Software HQ) with operations all over the world. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.About Kendall Sustainable InfrastructureKendall Sustainable Infrastructure, LLC ("KSI") is dedicated to building and owning sustainable, long-lived assets, including solar, water, and other infrastructure projects. We believe that changing the way people get electricity and manage water can be done more resiliently and cleanly. Doing this improves the quality of life for all us. We believe that by empowering local companies through the provision of finance and a problem solving mindset that we can deliver these very heavily demanded solutions. The local companies that we empower will grow, their communities will get stronger, and we can produce attractive returns to our investors. As of today, the company has completed over 60 distributed infrastructure transactions. KSI provides capital to local developers and EPC contractors during development and at project takeout with the ultimate goal of ownership. Investments range from $500K to $20M per project. For more information about collaborating on projects or our investment program, please visit https://kendallsustainableinfrastructure.com.