PVpallet invites investors to join them in revolutionizing solar shipping

Montrose, IA: PVpallet (pvpallet.com), the solar industry's first reusable, recyclable, collapsible pallet for solar modules, launched a fundraising campaign today on the crowdfunding platform StartEngine. Crowdfunding offers an opportunity for investors, both large and small, to share in PVpallet's mission to revolutionize the way solar PV modules are handled and distributed. Participants in the crowdfunding enjoy direct ownership in the solar shipping startup.



More Headlines Articles

The team at PVpallet has zeroed in on a huge problem: the solar industry typically ships solar panels on single-use wood pallets. These pallets are usually discarded in U.S. landfills, creating an estimated 60 million pounds of wood waste in 2020 alone. As the solar industry continues to grow, the waste problem will grow along with it. "Simply put, we believe the solar industry and our planet deserve better," explains co-founder Philip Schwarz.PVpallet is a purpose-built solar shipping solution to not only replace, but improve upon the status quo of single-use wood pallets. Made of post-consumer HDPE Type 2 plastics, PVpallets can be reused at least 20 times. They are designed to be returned at a 5:1 ratio for reuse. For every 5 truckloads of solar panels sent to a project site, only one truck needs to return with empty pallets. Once a PVpallet finishes its life cycle, it is returned to the manufacturing plant, sent through plastic grinders, and placed back into the injection mold hopper to be made into a new PVpallet.Beyond providing a sustainable solution, PVpallet also improves efficiencies and reduces costs throughout the entire solar supply chain. Sliding locks and tabs support partial loads and the adjustable sidewalls accommodate for various module sizes while protecting loads in transit. PVpallets are also stackable up to four high, reducing warehouse storage by as much as 50%.Bottom line: PVpallet aims to make a sustainable difference.To learn more about this investment opportunity, visit: www.startengine.com/pvpalletAbout PVpallet: PVpallet is the solar industry's first recyclable, reusable, collapsible pallet system designed specifically for shipping and protecting solar PV modules. PVpallet improves efficiencies and reduces costs throughout the entire solar supply chain, including manufacturing, distribution, installation, decommissioning and recycling, warehouse storage and construction waste disposal.About StartEngine: StartEngine is one of the leading equity crowdfunding platforms in the U.S., where everyday people can find and invest in early-growth companies and startups. StartEngine has helped more than 350 companies raise $150M+ from a community of over 250,000 prospective investors. Based in Los Angeles, the company was created in 2015 by Howard Marks, co-founder of Activision, and Ron Miller.