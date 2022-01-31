For Peak Performance in Extreme Weather, Roof Tech’s AlphaSeal™ Technology Delivers

Annual temperatures in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, range from a high of 90°F in summer to a low of -40°F in mid-winter. With such extreme fluctuations in weather, solar installers in that region require mounting solutions that are impervious to these changes. Kevin Hartmetz, who joined BLDG Electric in 2015 and became a full partner in 2018, manages all estimating for the company's projects. "We first got into solar in 2017 when one of our residential customers had been working with a solar contractor and asked us to take over the job," he said. "Shortly after, we discovered that the RT-MINI was available at our wholesaler, and we decided to try it."



After rigorous testing on a pitched roof model, RT-MINI wins the day.Hartmetz explained that BLDG Electric constructed its own model of a pitched roof to test every available solar mounting product before making a final decision. "After testing, it was clear that all our installers preferred the RT-MINI," he said. "Since then, we have used RT-MINI and RT-MINI II exclusively for our residential solar installations," Hartmetz noted that his installers love the ease of installation that RT-MINI provides. "With other mounting products, installers need to slide large metal flanges between the rows of shingles," he added, "but with RT-MINI, there's never a need to pull up shingles, so it protects the integrity of the roof while saving time - and in our business, time is money."Roof Tech's AlphaSeal™ Technology is ideal for frigid winter temperatures.Because AlphaSeal™ Technology eliminates the need for caulking with the strength of butyl, it delivers superior flexibility and is completely impermeable to moisture. As a result, it provides peak performance even in Alberta's frigid winter weather. "AlphaSeal makes RT-MINI the perfect product for us because it eliminates any worry about roof leaks," Hartmetz said. "When the snow and ice melt in the spring, RT-MINI continues to prevent leaks and protect the roof."A growing market for solar positions BLDG Electric for ongoing success.A strong rebate program for residential solar in Alberta continues to attract new customers, and BLDG has seen major growth in its solar market. "In 2021, we installed four times more solar as compared to 2020," noted Hartmetz. In early 2021, the City of Edmonton became one of the first municipalities in Canada to offer the Solar Rebate Program that enables homeowners to save up to $4,000 towards the installation of solar electric systems. Homeowners can stack rebates through Canada's Greener Homes Grant program to recoup up to $9,500 of their total solar investment. "As our customer base grows, we are committed to using RT-MINI on all our solar installations," said Hartmetz. "No doubt about it: AlphaSeal Technology delivers the reliable performance we need in our region."About BLDG ElectricBLDG Electric was founded in 2015 by Chris Lewoniuk and is headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The company has nine employees and provides commercial and residential electrical services and Building Automation Systems (BAS), and electric vehicle charging. BLDG began providing solar solutions in 2017 and serves primarily residential customers throughout Alberta, Canada. To learn more about BLDG Electric, visit https://www.bldgelectric.com