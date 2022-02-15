Q CELLS scales new heights in power and efficiency with launch of Q.PEAK DUO-G10 module

European markets are poised to welcome Q CELLS' more powerful solar module ever this month as the Q.PEAK DUO-G10 series enters the fray across the continent.



The new Q.PEAK DUO-G10 solar module generation builds upon the technological prowess of its predecessor - the Q.PEAK DUO-G9 - and packs in more power thanks to the larger M6 wafers. For ground-mounted solutions, the 156 half-cell module - the Q.PEAK DUO XL-G10 - delivers up to 495 Wp, which is up to 20 per cent more module power than a standard 156 half-cell module.For residential installations, the smaller 132 half-cell version - the Q.PEAK DUO ML-G10 - can deliver power output up to 415 Wp, making it one of the most powerful rooftop modules available on the market. This module has also been awarded the TÜV Rheinland Quality Controlled PV certification, which is one of the most thorough testing programs for solar module quality in the industry. This certification provides additional peace of mind for residential customers looking for a low-maintenance, high-performance solar solution.Both the 132 half-cell and 156-half cell versions of the Q.PEAK DUO-G10 provide exceptional efficiencies of 20.9% and 21.6% respectively thanks to Q.ANTUM DUO Z Technology, which arranges the module in a zero-gap cell layout. With higher yield per surface area, the Q.PEAK DUO-G10 series helps to further lower BOS costs for the customer while delivering industry-leading performance and reliability.The Q.PEAK DUO-G10 series is also Q CELLS' most efficient one to date; one that delivers extremely high yield per surface area thanks to the high-performance metrics of the company's renowned Q.ANTUM DUO Z technology, which features a ‘zero-gap' cell layout to pack in more power.Daniel Jeong, Q CELLS CTO, said: "There is a definite trend in the solar industry towards larger cells using M6 - and more recently - M10 wafers, and so Q CELLS has developed the Q.PEAK DUO-G10 series to meet this demand. The larger dimensions mean that each individual module boasts a very high power output, which complements the zero gap cell layout to ensure peak efficiency and performance."The black version of the G10 series - the Q.PEAK DUO BLK-G10 - is expected to be available across Europe in the second half of this year.About Q CELLSQ CELLS is one of the world's largest and most recognized photovoltaic manufacturers for its high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Q CELLS offers the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, applications and solutions, from cells and modules to kits to systems to large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.