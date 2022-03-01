Solis Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with C&D Clean Energy

Leading Chinese string inverter manufacturer Solis, today signed an agreement with renewable energy supply chain service provider C&D Clean Energy to embark on a strategic cooperation for the global market.



Both parties, eager to deliver solutions to counter global carbon emissions, pledge to cooperate closely on clean energy. This will include solar PV, energy storage, energy management, low-carbon energy saving solutions and enhancing a mutually beneficial and sustainable strategic partnership.‘Thanks for the trust and support of C&D Clean Energy'. Said Lucy Lu, Assistant General Manager and Marketing Director of Solis,' Solis will implement its mission of ‘Developing technology to power the world with clean energy', and continue to provide customers with high-quality service and reliable, high-quality products. We believe that in the future, we can work together to promote the rapid development of zero-carbon industry by complementing each other's strengths'.‘Under the dual carbon target, it is hoped that the two sides will give full play to their respective strengths and characteristics. We are both committed to continuously explore new modes and mechanisms of cooperation and exchange learnings at the deepest level. We look forward to our comprehensive cooperation in domestic and overseas new energy markets, to promote the high-quality developments of both sides business . Together we will enjoy making positive contributions to the global development of new energy' said Michael K. Lee, General Manager of C&D Clean Energy.About Ginlong Technologies:Established in 2005, Ginlong (Solis) Technologies (Stock Code: 300763.SZ) is one of the most experienced and largest manufacturers of solar PV string inverters. Presented globally under the Solis brand, the company's portfolio uses innovative string inverter technology to deliver first-class reliability that has been validated under the most stringent international certifications. Armed with a global supply chain, world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Ginlong optimizes its inverters for each regional market, servicing and supporting its customers with its team of local experts. For more information visit www.solisinverters.comAbout C&D Clean EnergyC&D Clean Energy, with a global network in USA, Germany and Turkey, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of C&D Inc. (600153.SH), which is a state-owned enterprise founded in 1980 in China. C&D Group has been listed in the list of Fortune Global 500 for five years in a roll, and ranked 148th in 2021. C&D Clean Energy is committed to providing high-quality clean energy product supply, solar power projects investment & operation, and supply chain & industrial chain integration and operation services.