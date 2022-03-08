Local area energy planning for low carbon heat networks is the topic of a presentation by Switch2 Energy at the Future of Heat Conference in Birmingham on Wednesday 30 March.

Ian Allan, Head of Market Strategy for Switch2 Energy, will discuss proven ways that local partners can work together to decarbonise heat networks, including rigorous engagement with residential communities.



He will cite best practice examples of local heat network partnerships in action and discuss procurement strategies for the cost effective decarbonisation of district and community heat schemes.The need for effective local planning is expected to become even more important with the proposed 2025 introduction of heat network zones - that will require certain local buildings to source their heat from their area network.Ian Allan said: "Heat network owners and operators face a triple challenge of providing affordable, resilient, green heat. Balancing the cost of decarbonisation is a difficult goal, which will require smarter procurement, careful planning and close collaboration with all local stakeholders, particularly the residents who actually consume and pay for the heat."The Future of Heat Conference, co-sponsored by Switch2, brings together industry experts to discuss how unified groups of stakeholders can drive real progress in heat decarbonisation across the UK.