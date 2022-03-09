NEXT Energy Technologies and NSG Group to Collaborate on Transparent Solar Windows

NSG Group (Nippon Sheet Glass, Co. Ltd.), one of the world's largest manufacturers of glass and glazing products for the architectural, automotive and creative technology glass sectors, and NEXT Energy Technologies,Inc., makers of proprietary transparent photovoltaic (PV) coatings that transform commercial windows into energy-producing solar panels, have announced a joint marketing effort between its NSG's European subsidiary and NEXT.



More Headlines Articles

The ongoing work targets the commercialization, manufacture and integration of NEXT's transparent PV window technology into architectural window units designed to produce electricity to power commercial buildings. NSG's involvement includes joint- market validation and ongoing technical support. NSG has also indicated its intent to incorporate NEXT's technology into its insulated glazing units, with volume estimates for potential demand to serve the European commercial building market.According to Corey Hoven, PhD, founder and CTO at NEXT, "NSG has been an industry champion of NEXT's efforts since the company's early days. Thus, it's especially rewarding to expand our relationship and introduce our proprietary PV coatings to NSG's architectural and developer stakeholders."Per Alderlan Vitalino, NSG's European Value-Added products Director, "We've informally collaborated with NEXT for several years, providing them with materials and technical feedback. We're excited to announce our relationship and work even more closely with NEXT to introduce their unique PV coatings into some of our largest commercial building markets."NEXT's Transparent Windows Efficiently Convert Sunlight into Renewable EnergyNEXT's photovoltaic coatings are applied to commercial windows during the window fabrication process, integrating with existing manufacturers without disrupting established workflows and supply chains. This capital-efficient business model reduces risks to customers, removes barriers to adoption and accelerates speed to market, all while creating a high-value product and effectively extracting costs typically associated with the packaging and installation of solar energy solutions.The announcement of this collaboration comes after NEXT's delivery of a proof-of- concept solar window façade to its partners at Bouygues Construction and a recent $3 million California Energy Commission grant to produce pilot-sized energy-generating windows and demonstrate its production processes using all pilot production manufacturing methods over the next several months.About NEXT Energy Technologies, Inc.NEXT Energy Technologies is a Santa Barbara, California company developing transparent energy harvesting window technology that allows architects and building owners to transform windows and glass facades into producers of low-cost, on-site, renewable energy for buildings. NEXT's technology is enabled by proprietary organic semiconducting materials that are earth-abundant, low-cost, and are coated as an ink in a high-speed, low-cost, and low energy process.About the NSG Group (Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. and its group companies)The NSG Group is the world's leading supplier of glass and glazing systems in the business areas of Architectural, Automotive and Creative Technology. In 2006 it acquired the leading global glass supplier, Pilkington, and today, the Group has principal operations around the world and sales in over 100 countries. Architectural manufactures and supplies architectural glass as well as glass for the solar energy and other sectors. Automotive serves the original equipment (OE) and aftermarket replacement (AGR) glazing markets. Creative Technology comprises several discrete businesses, including lenses and light guides for printers and scanners, and specialty glass fiber products such as glass cord for timing belts and glass flake. For more information about NSG Group visit: www.nsg.com