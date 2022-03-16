CED Greentech Agrees: Nobody Tops Roof Tech for Quality Mounting Solutions

Ryan Loyer, Sales and Procurement Manager for CED Greentech, was already familiar with Roof Tech products before joining the company in early 2019. "When I first came to CED Greentech, we carried RT-MINI and the demand kept growing," he said. "Now we also carry RT-APEX for customers who prefer rail-less mounting solutions." Loyer appreciates the personalized attention he gets from Joe Perez, Roof Tech Sales Manager for the Northeast and Canada. "Joe is always attentive to our needs," Loyer said. "A few months ago, he came to visit our warehouse with a big pan of homemade paella!"



An educated sales team knows how to coach installers on key benefits."Our sales team gets every kind of question from installers about which mounting product to use," said Loyer. "We always want to recommend the best and Roof Tech has the products we trust." Loyer explained that his sales team takes time to educate customers about Roof Tech's legacy. "Roof Tech has been in the roofing business for more than 50 years and its products are trusted across the roofing industry, not just in solar," he said. "When we tell customers about Roof Tech's track record, they get it. Roof Tech is undoubtedly one of our best partnerships."Simplified inspections and leak-free performance from RT-APEX.Loyer explained that New Jersey has very strict guidelines for inspections of rooftop solar installations. "With railed systems, our state requires a pre-inspection to ensure that all penetrations to the roof are visible," he said. "But with RT-APEX, installers can lay out all the solar modules on the roof for inspection, and then complete the final attachments quickly, saving both time and money." Loyer added that, when it comes to leaks, Roof Tech has a near-zero failure rate. "Add quality and affordability, and the product speaks for itself," he said.Consistent product availability helps to sustain ongoing sales.Today CED Greentech sells the highest volume of Roof Tech products in the entire nation. "They always have the products we need in stock," said Loyer. "We rarely need to wait for materials and the reliability of their products is unmatched. Even with today's supply chain challenges, Roof Tech has never let me down. We move pallets of Roof Tech product daily and we are always selling more. The partnership has been a great success for us."Quality, affordability, and speed of installs make Roof Tech a winner.When asked what he'd say to other companies considering trying Roof Tech products for the first time, Loyer didn't hesitate to reply. "Just look at the success rate!" he said. "Installers love these products. For people looking to put something good on their roof, it's a no-brainer. You never have to pop shingles, so installations are done quickly and easily. Roof Tech products are affordable, too. You never pay more, but you always save time."About CED GreentechCED Greentech was founded in 1957 to provide wholesale electrical products for industrial, commercial, and residential applications. In 2009, the company launched its solar business and today operates more than 70 branches across the U.S. Each branch adapts its offerings to meet the needs of the surrounding market. CED Greentech operates its headquarters in Pennsauken, New Jersey where it distributes solar products for wholesale customers throughout New Jersey and in nearby areas of New York and Pennsylvania. To learn more about CED Greentech visit https://cedgreentechnj.portalced.com