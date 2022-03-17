EnergySage Releases Its Fourteenth Solar Marketplace Intel Report™

EnergySage has released its fourteenth semiannual Solar Marketplace Intel Report™, which covers dynamic pricing, equipment, and consumer preference trends shaping today's U.S. residential solar and energy storage industries. The report analyzes millions of transaction-level data points generated by quotes sent to homeowners shopping on EnergySage.com in 2021 for solar panels and batteries from solar companies in 37 states and Washington, DC.



This report continues to serve as a leading indicator of 2022 market trends and beyond. Below are three key insights from the latest Solar Marketplace Intel Report, which can be downloaded for free in its entirety at energysage.com/data.By a slim margin, solar prices increase for the first timeFor over seven years, the quoted price of solar has decreased on EnergySage every six months. For the first time since 2014 when EnergySage began tracking prices, that trend reversed. Though minor, the quoted price of solar increased by 0.4 percent, most likely due to the effects of supply chain constraints and shortages.More people are purchasing solar panel systems with energy storage capabilitiesConsumer interest in energy storage remains high; 70 percent of customers request storage quotes when creating their EnergySage accounts. The demand for solar-plus-batteries has translated to higher attachment rates as well. In 2021, 13 percent of residential systems installed through EnergySage included energy storage, up from 9 percent in 2020 and climbing.Equipment market share varies widely at the state levelCosts, consumer preferences, and installer offerings all shift significantly geographically. In 73 percent of the states where EnergySage operates, solar shoppers received quotes including 10 or more different equipment pairings in 2021 - a strong sign of significant competition and customer choice on EnergySage. Silfab remains the most quoted panel brand in the most states, while Enphase remains the most quoted inverter brand in the most states."With solar prices on the rise, albeit slightly, the data in this latest report really speaks to the importance of, and the levels of, transparency, competition, and comparison-shopping offered on EnergySage," said EnergySage CEO and founder Vikram Aggarwal. "Our Marketplace helps consumers easily evaluate their options so that they can find the right solution for their needs at a fair price, all without sacrificing equipment quality."EnergySage is the country's leading online comparison-shopping marketplace. This latest report furthers the company's mission to make renewables like rooftop solar, energy storage, and community solar more accessible and affordable through unbiased information, transparency, and choice.For questions and feedback about this or previous reports, please contact data@energysage.com.About EnergySage, Inc.EnergySage is the leading online comparison-shopping marketplace for rooftop solar, energy storage, project financing, and community solar. Supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, EnergySage is trusted by over 10 million consumers across the country to help them make smarter energy decisions through simplicity, transparency, and choice. Unlike traditional lead-generation websites, EnergySage empowers consumers to request and compare competing quotes online from a network of more than 500 pre-screened installation companies - a formula that is proven to result in a higher rate of adoption, 20 percent lower prices on average for consumers, and significantly lower costs for renewable energy providers. For these reasons, leading organizations like DSIRE, Environment America, Intuit, Kaiser Permanente, and National Grid point their audiences to EnergySage. Visit EnergySage for more information, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.