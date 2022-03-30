SUNFIG’S UNIQUE PROJECT OPTIMIZATION SOFTWARE BOOSTS UTILITY SOLAR RETURNS BY UP TO 15%

Oakland, CA -- June 15, 2021. Sunfig, a solar software company recently acquired by Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), delivers a 5% to 15% increase in project returns for utility solar developers and asset owners through its Sunfig Instant Feasibility Tool (SIFT). A design, performance, and financial modeling solution used early in the project development cycle, SIFT streamlines complex projects, resulting in more profitable solar investments.



"SIFT is a powerful tool for change in the utility solar industry," says Ashton Vandemark, Sunfig founder. "Since SIFT's launch in 2017, we have seen customers achieve consistent 5% to 15% gain on internal rates of return (IRR), when compared to traditional project definition strategies. This helps smaller developers secure more capital and win more projects, while larger developers and owners reap greater value across their portfolio."SIFT empowers developers from the startDevelopers can make smart decisions up-front to reduce risks, increase profitability and save time with SIFT's ability to model hundreds of layouts, conditions, performance goals, and financial scenarios in seconds. Users can optimize configurations and components, import their own module and inverter data from multiple industry databases, and run up to 500 spacing and DC:AC configurations simultaneously. SIFT also uses data from the U.S. Geological Survey and Google Earth for accurate early topography studies and automated slope analyses."SIFT has allowed us to efficiently develop preliminary layouts for our prospecting sites while analyzing the impact of DC/AC ratio and GCR on energy generation," says Rich Clark, vice president of engineering at 7X Energy. "This has significantly improved our layout optimization process with respect to project NPV and IRR. The ability to download and share the project layout CAD file and kmz allows quick and easy collaboration within our company."Precision, speed and ease of use leapfrog market alternativesWith SIFT, users can pinpoint the best configuration, identify the most suitable technologies, and reflect the impact of updated tariffs or time-of-use data to maximize project value. SIFT is the first project modeling platform to offer a complete IRR financial model. Developers rely on its leading accuracy, with custom performance models that mimic industry standard results by +/- one percent. As a cloud-based software, SIFT requires no additional tools or training to use and enables faster computing -- evaluating in 30 seconds what takes other tools 30 minutes.Integrating leaders in PV technologySunfig joined Gibraltar's Renewable Energy Group in December 2020. Combined with RBI Solar, TerraSmart, and SolarBOS, SIFT brings intelligent project optimization to the group's diverse mounting and BOS portfolio. Developers, EPCs, and asset owners can enhance value through a synergy of smart products and people dedicated to partner success.About SunfigSunfig, a Gibraltar Industries company, provides smart performance and financial modeling software up front in the project development cycle, improving returns on solar investments. Asset owners, developers and EPCs across five continents have used Sunfig's platform to maximize value on projects totaling 250GW of potential capacity, ranging from 1 MW to 1 GW in size. For more information, visit sunfig.com or www.gibraltar1.com/strategy/renewable-energy/.About GibraltarGibraltar Industries is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets. With a three-pillar strategy focused on business systems, portfolio management, and organization and talent development, Gibraltar's mission is to create compounding and sustainable value with strong leadership positions in higher growth, profitable end markets. Gibraltar serves customers primarily throughout North America. Comprehensive information about Gibraltar can be found on its website at www.gibraltar1.com.