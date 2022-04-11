Qcells retains No.1 market share spot in U.S. residential and commercial PV module segments
Latest U.S. PV Leaderboard report by Wood Mackenzie solidifies Qcells as a sustained market leader
Qcells today announced that it has retained its top market share in the U.S. residential and commercial solar module markets, underscoring the Company's consistent leadership in the industry.
Qcells' long-haul commitment to the U.S. market
Alongside its leading market performance, Qcells has achieved milestones solidifying its longstanding commitment to the U.S. market. With the inauguration of its Dalton, Georgia manufacturing facility, the largest module production plant in America, Qcells provides up to 1.7GW of domestically assembled modules annually to the U.S. solar market. Qcells' commitment to the U.S. also extends to its module distribution and fulfillment as well as its growing integrated energy solutions for the residential, commercial and utility solar sectors.
Most recently, Qcells' parent company, Hanwha Solutions, announced plans to launch a multi-billion-dollar expansion to secure capabilities across the full solar value chain including domestically sourced raw material such as low-carbon polysilicon. This initiative, which would benefit significantly from the passing of the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act (SEMA) and smart trade policy, will secure Qcells with full control of its solar supply chain while creating thousands of well-paying jobs in the U.S.
Justin Lee, CEO of Qcells, said: "Qcells is proud to retain the No.1 market share position in the U.S. residential and commercial PV module sectors. Our consistent market leadership in these two segments is made possible by the support and loyalty of our valued customers. Qcells will keep reaching to greater heights and strive to continue being the dependable choice for the U.S. market."
About Qcells
Qcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers the world over. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ), Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) and San Francisco, USA (Energy Storage/Inverter & Software HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Qcells strives to offer Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: www.qcells.com/us.
