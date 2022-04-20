Phoenix Contact unveils rooftop solar system

Middletown, Pa. - A 961-kilowatt solar array on the rooftop of Phoenix Contact's U.S. headquarters will generate about 30 percent of the facility's energy needs. In celebration of Earth Day, Jack Nehlig, president of Phoenix Contact USA, will join company and local officials to unveil the photovoltaic system on Friday, April 22.



More Headlines Articles

"We estimate this solar power installation will reduce our electricity costs by approximately $150,000 per year. While a smart business choice for us, reducing our company's carbon footprint is more important in the long term," said Nehlig. "Sustainability and renewable power generation are at the heart of Phoenix Contact's vision for an All Electric Society. This is one critical step on our journey to becoming a carbon-neutral company by 2030."Phoenix Contact partnered with Gatter & Diehl Consulting Engineers and Terrasol Energies, Inc. to design the rooftop solar array. Phoenix Contact designed and installed the monitoring portion of the system, which features numerous Phoenix Contact products.Terrasol Energies, Inc. also installed the solar array on the roof of Phoenix Contact's Logistics Center for the Americas last year. The solar array consists of 2,185 SunPower photovoltaic panels, which can generate up to 961 kilowatts. A $250,000 PEDA restart grant and a $270,000 grant from the PPL ACT 129 fund helped offset the $1.8 million investment into the solar array.In 2014, Phoenix Contact installed a 1-megawatt Combined Cooling Heating and Power (CCHP) facility. The system provides 65 percent of the facility's energy needs and saves the company more than $300,000 annually. With the CCHP and the solar array, Phoenix Contact will generate enough energy to go off the grid on sunny days during the shoulder seasons (spring and fall).Learn more at https://www.phoenixcontact.com/en-us/all-electric-society.-more-About Phoenix ContactPhoenix Contact is a global market leader based in Germany. Phoenix Contact produces future-oriented components, systems, and solutions for electrical controls, networking, and automation. With a worldwide network reaching across more than 100 countries with over 20,300 employees, Phoenix Contact maintains close relationships with its customers, which are essential for shared success. The company's wide variety of products makes it easy for engineers to implement the latest technology in various applications and industries. Phoenix Contact focuses on the fields of energy, infrastructure, process, and factory automation.For more information about Phoenix Contact or its products, visit www.phoenixcontact.com, call technical service at 800-322-3225, or email info@phoenixcontact.com.