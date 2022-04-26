Solis was awarded the Top Brand PV Seal from EuPD Research for 7 Consecutive Years

EUPD Research recently announced the first batch of Top Brand PV 2022 seal winners. In Brazil and South Africa, the inverter manufacturer Solis has been awarded the Top Brand PV 2022 seal. This is based on a survey of PV installers in Brazil and South Africa conducted by EUPD Research, a market and economic research organisation. Solis has received this prestigious award for the seventh time in a row.



Throughout the survey period, EUPD Research interviewed PV installation companies about their purchasing habits, the brands they carry in their portfolios, and a variety of other topics. As a result, Solis achieved outstanding results in terms of customer preference, unaided brand awareness, satisfaction, and recommendation. As a result, Solis will be recognised as a top-brand PV company by 2022."The award of this respected industry seal offers another confirmation of Solis's commitment to product innovation, quality, reliability, and technology leadership," said Eric Zhang, Solis Global Sales Director, "With 16 years of brand influence in the photovoltaic market, Solis has maintained stable cooperation with existing customers while attracting many new customers. Solis not only stands for high-reliability, but also for our tireless proximity to the market and unrivalled customer-oriented service. Solis has set up global offices and technical after-sales service centres in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico, Spain, the Netherlands, Romania, and other places. We are looking forward to the future of solar energy across the world."Over the past few years, Brazil and South Africa have developed into important photovoltaic markets. In this growth environment, it is essential for companies to position themselves within the key target group of installers. Solis has successfully established itself amongst the most important market intermediaries and has once again been awarded Top Brand PV in Brazil and South Africa, "Mark A.W. Hoehner, Founder and CEO of EUPD Research, explains.The landscape in the global PV markets is highly competitive, and therefore the Top Brand Seal helps intermediaries identify the right brands to offer to their customers. Solis is deploying long-term with an international vision, insisting on product-centered, putting customers on the spot, and developing technology to power the world with clean energy.About Ginlong (Solis) TechnologiesEstablished in 2005, Ginlong (Solis) Technology Corporation (Stock Code: 300763. SZ) is one of the world's largest and most experienced solar inverter manufacturers. The company provides cost-effective solutions for homes, businesses, and large-scale power plants delivering value at every level of the solar supply chain and appealing to homeowners and businesses, as well as electricity producers and renewable energy investors globally. Combining a global supply chain with world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Ginlong optimizes Solis inverters for each regional market, serving and supporting its customers with a team of local experts. The company aims to work with stakeholders to accelerate the world's journey towards a more sustainable future.For more information visit www.solisinverters.com