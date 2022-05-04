Construction underway on Centrica’s first solar farm

The 18MW Codford Solar Farm, near Warminster in Wiltshire was acquired in 2021 and received Centrica investment approval in December.



Local MP Andrew Murrison visited the site last week to help install one of the first solar panel racks, on to which the 33,000 panels will be installed. The solar farm is expected to be complete by the summer.In late 2021, Centrica Business Solutions announced ambitions to deliver 900MW of solar and battery storage by 2026. Codford will be the first solar farm completed as part of those aims and follows the acquisition of a 30MW battery storage plant in Dyce, Scotland.Once complete, the 72-acre site will be capable of powering some 4,850 homes.Centrica Business Solutions is aligned with Centrica Energy Marketing & Trading, which manages approximately 20 per cent of the Corporate Power Purchase Agreement market in Europe, to establish a route to market through a corporate PPA.Andrew Murrison, MP for South West Wiltshire said: "Renewables are an important element of the drive to net zero, reducing the UK's reliance on geopolitically challenging parts of the world, promoting self-sufficiency and advancing the economy."Bill Rees, Director of Centrica Energy Assets, said: "Centrica has committed to reaching Net Zero by 2045 and this marks a key milestone in the company's drive to tackle the effects of climate change. We must make full use of the natural resources available to us in order to deliver a clean, green, renewable energy future for the UK."Push Energy is building the solar farm alongside Centrica. Amit Oza, Chief Commercial Officer at Push Energy said, "Push is pleased to be delivering the Codford Solar Farm for Centrica as it embarks on its ambitious solar generation plans. This project is an example of the partnership between the two companies in action as we work together to develop, build and operate new solar capacity at scale."