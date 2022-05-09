Qcells plugs in Completely Clean Energy for Intersolar Europe 2022

An electric return to business is expected at the Messe München between May 11 - 13, 2022, as the European solar industry reconvenes en masse for the Smarter E Europe exhibition - home to the renowned Intersolar Europe show; a bustling place where Qcells will resume its position as the most prominent player on the trade floor.



Qcells' dazzling array of state-of-the-art solar modules and storage solutions should catch the eye of all visitors to Hall A1 (A1.180 + A1.270), while the new Qcells brand image, logo, core values and new mission will serve as an inviting launchpad for a future powered by Completely Clean Energy.After a COVID-induced, two-year hiatus, Qcells is fully energized to showcase the company's evolution - both in terms of technology and vision - and looks forward to warmly welcoming thousands of curious, clean energy advocates to our booth. Here's what you can expect.Qcells sunshine on the trade floorThe evolution of Qcells as a provider of completely clean energy solutions has begun. Yet the company remains truer than ever to its core competency - delivering high-end, boundary breaking solar modules to the market.In 2022, Qcells is taking a giant step forward. The company's established, patent-protected proprietary Q.ANTUM Technology continues to form the foundation of innovation at Qcells, and Intersolar Europe 2022 will launch the new era of Q.ANTUM NEO Technology.Q.ANTUM NEO is an evolutionary advancement for Qcells, building upon Q.ANTUM Technology to deliver average cell efficiency of >24%. With an efficiency headroom of >25%, and boasting the very same features of durability and performance that made the PERC-like Q.ANTUM such a game-changer, Q.ANTUM NEO will play a starring role in Qcells' future module roadmap.Q.ANTUM NEO is based on a TopCON-type cell structure that incorporates passivating contact technology to deliver higher efficiencies than typical PERC-type cells.Using an N-type silicon substrate, passivating rear-side contact, ARC (anti-reflective coating) module optimization, and Q.ANTUM DUO Z's state-of-the-art module interconnection technology, modules made with Q.ANTUM NEO can reach full area module efficiency of more than 22%.On display at the booth will be three solar modules made with Q.ANTUM NEO cells: the Q.TRON-G1+, the Q.TRON BLK M-G2+, made with larger 182 mm wafers (market introduction planned for 2023), and the Q.TRON SMART BLK-G1+, which is embedded with power optimizer technology from Maxim Integrated to deliver a further performance boost even under difficult conditions on the roof. Solar arrays comprising the Q.TRON SMART BLK-G1+ module will also feature an intelligent monitoring interface from Sunsniffer, which helps place greater energy consumption control in the hands of the customer.The Q.TRON-G1+ is Qcells' flagship Q.ANTUM NEO module, available as a 120 half-cell version, manufactured with 166 mm wafers in a zero-gap layout. The Q.TRON G1+ is an ideal solution for all types of rooftop applications thanks to its high efficiency (power classes of up to 400 Wp), high power density and excellent reliability and performance, assured by the TÜV Rheinland Quality Controlled PV (QCPV) certification program.Other solar modules to be showcased by Qcells include the new Q-PEAK DUO BLK M-G11+ and Q.PEAK DUO ML-G11.2+ series, which are made using the larger 182 mm wafers to reach very high power output.Clean and efficient to the CorePure photovoltaic power, captured by Qcells modules and stored with one of the company's intelligent battery solutions is an unshakeable pillar of our Completely Clean Energy ethos. Which is why visitors to Intersolar Europe 2022 can learn all about Qcells' new Q.HOME CORE energy storage system, which has been developed to specifically meet the energy storage needs of homeowners in a number of Europe's most mature solar markets.The Q.HOME CORE H4 is a hybrid unit that is perfect for markets such as the UK and France thanks to its easy configuration with any new solar installation. With an embedded hybrid inverter, two MPPT trackers and a maximum voltage of 800 V per tracker, this modular system can be adapted to perfectly manage the PV production of a typical household - up to 20.5 kWh.The Q.HOME CORE A4, meanwhile, is an AC-coupled device that can be integrated seamlessly into an existing PV system for efficient charging, cycling and storage of solar energy. This makes it an ideal fit for growing retrofit markets in countries such as Germany and France.A promise of Completely Clean EnergyBeyond solar modules and intelligent storage devices, Qcells has always prided itself on engendering a sustainable way of thinking, doing, and acting. The company's Distributed Energy Services (DES) division continues to gain market share in Germany with its attractive electricity retail contracts, designed to remove the stress, worry and high upfront costs from customers keen to green their power supply. By using 100% renewable sources, guaranteed, and offering a suite of payment or loan options for small businesses, Qcells DES broadens the company's scope to deliver Completely Clean Energy to the world.But that is not all. In lock-step with the new Qcells values - Trailblazer, Stewardship, Paragon - the company's mission is to aim for a greener tomorrow. To achieve that, Qcells' parent company Hanwha Solutions recently became the largest shareholder in REC Silicon in the USA.This move will enable Qcells to secure an independent, fully traceable and low-carbon supply line for the raw materials vital to producing world-changing solar modules. In pursuing a commitment to build a fully American solar supply chain, Hanwha Solutions provides Qcells with the framework within which to strengthen U.S. energy security. The move also delivers the utmost peace of mind to its global customers that Qcells modules are produced ethically, transparently, and to high standards. Furthermore, it means that all solar grade polysilicon produced by REC Silicon for Qcells modules is made using hydropower-based clean energy.Qcells CEO Justin Lee said: "Decades of growth has led Qcells to the pinnacle of the solar industry. However, as the clean energy landscape evolves, Qcells is adapting not only its portfolio, its supply chains and its markets, but also its mindset. We aim to become a trailblazer in clean energy solutions, offering stewardship towards a better, more sustainable tomorrow, and acting as a paragon of good, ethical and progressive practice throughout the entire energy industry."Intersolar Europe 2022 comes at a time of great uncertainty in the wider world, but conversely at a time of great opportunity and laser-focus for the clean energy sector. The world now clearly knows that its future depends on living more in a more sustainable fashion, and Qcells is ready to take on that leadership and responsibility, lighting every step of the way with Completely Clean Energy."Booth highlights at Intersolar Europe 2022Booth (A1.180 + A1.270)• Q.TRON-G1+: Q.ANTUM NEO Technology-based half-cell module. Power ratings of up to 400 Wp and efficiency of more than 22%.• Q.TRON BLK M-G2+: Q.ANTUM NEO Technology-based half cell module made using larger 182mm wafers.• Q.HOME CORE: a sleek, easy-to-use flexible storage system that is ideally suited for most residential applications.• Presentations (in German and English) introducing the new Qcells brand, image, ethos and mission: Completely Clean Energy• Vibrant video screens showcasing the latest Qcells services and products.• Attentive and knowledgeable staff on hand to talk and walk you through our latest products.About QcellsQcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers the world over. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Qcells offers Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.