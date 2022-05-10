Solar and Infrastructure Leaders Valmont and Convert Italia Launch Valmont SolarTM at Intersolar Europe 2022, Munich, Germany

Valmont Industries, Inc., a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology and Convert Italia, a Valmont Company and leading supplier of single-axis solar trackers, will launch the new Valmont SolarTM brand at Intersolar Europe 2022 in Munich, Germany.



Valmont acquired Convert Italia in 2018, and the launch of Valmont Solar combines the strength of both brands to strategically deliver products and services that support resiliency to climate change and sustainable use of resources. Consistent with Valmont's commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, the new brand will continue enabling the delivery of reliable power to the world and will help advance access to renewable energy sources. Under the new Valmont Solar banner, the solar industry can now access a stable partner for distributed generation and utility scale projects with a full suite of product and service offerings."Europe is seeing unprecedented times when it comes to energy," says Matteo Demofonti, European business line manager, Valmont Solar. "On one hand, Europe has aggressive renewable energy targets to meet by 2025. On the other hand, supply chain and energy market volatility is causing a lot of uncertainty. The time is perfect for a company like Valmont to leverage their more than 75 years of expertise to meet these challenges."Valmont Solar will be positioned in a fast-paced market, where it can strategically capitalize on its market-leading position in offering innovative, sustainable, and comprehensive solutions for the PV industry in its key strategic markets of Europe, Latin America, and North America.Unique to the brand partnership between Valmont and Convert is the ability to supply total grid solutions, in addition to its flagship solar tracker product line. Thanks to a full line of engineered products, from transmission and distribution, to substation packaging and renewable generation, Valmont Solar has the ability to provide bundled offerings to partners."Valmont has been a major player in the utility industry for years providing grid-hardening solutions to build a smarter, more resilient grid," said Greg Turi, vice president, Valmont Global Generation. "Now, with Valmont Solar, we are bringing in the generation piece by partnering with PV integrators through our product and service offerings. It's a unique role to be supplying the hardware and service that is going to help us realize a modern, clean electricity grid and we couldn't be more excited to be on the forefront of this change."By leveraging Vamont's more than 85 locations, including warehousing and service centers around the world, Valmont Solar has a truly global manufacturing and logistics footprint to meet customers' needs. With supply chain issues at the top of developers' minds, Valmont Solar offers the industry a powerful solution when it comes to solar trackers.Valmont Solar's main product, the Convert Single Axis Tracker, is a leading solar tracker with more than 15 years of performance in the field. Convert Trackers are proven performers both in the field and in the lab for their durability and easy, fast installation. Convert Trackers increase efficiency by following the sun as it moves across the sky and have up to a 25% performance increase compared to a 1 MW project using fixed-in-place solar racks.Valmont Solar will be exhibiting its line of solar trackers and integrated offerings from May 11-13 at Intersolar Europe in Munich. To learn more about Valmont Solar, visit www.valmontsolar.com.About Valmont Industries, Inc.For over 75 years, Valmont® has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we're Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.