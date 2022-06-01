Qcells earns Top Performer distinction by PVEL for seventh consecutive year

[Irvine, Calif., June 1, 2022] Qcells announced today that the Company has been recognized as a Top Performer for the seventh consecutive year in the 2022 PV Module Reliability Scorecard, published by PV Evolution Labs (PVEL).



PVEL is one of the solar industry's world-renowned reliability and performance testing labs for solar PV and storage technology. As an independent laboratory, PVEL samples and tests solar modules from leading solar manufacturers as part of its Product Qualification Program (PQP), and publishes an annual PV Module Reliability Scorecard based on these test results.The PV Module Reliability Scorecard is recognized as one of the most comprehensive publicly available comparisons of solar module reliability and performance, and the title of Top Performer, awarded to high-ranked companies, is considered throughout the industry to be among the most respected markers of product quality and reliability.This year, Qcells earned the Top Performer recognition once again for its Q.PEAK DUO module series. Qcells' Q.PEAK DUO solar modules are manufactured using the Company's proprietary Q.ANTUM Technology, which is based on advanced PERC (Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell) technology."Qcells demonstrates its clear commitment to product reliability and quality year after year through receiving its seventh consecutive Top Performer distinction in this year's PVEL Reliability Scorecard, " commented Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of Sales and Marketing at PVEL. "PVEL looks forward to continued strong results from Qcells in the years ahead."To ensure high product quality and reliability in real conditions, all Q.ANTUM products are backed by Qcells Yield Security, featuring excellent Anti-PID (potential induced degradation), Anti-LID (light induced degradation), and Anti-LeTID (light and elevated temperature-induced degradation) performance. Q.ANTUM technology also features Hot-Spot Protect for maximum safety and reliability. Another inherent feature of Q.ANTUM is Tra.QTM Technology, which is Qcells' unique laser identification process that traces and monitors every single cell manufactured by the company, to protect against counterfeiting.Qcells is also the first company to pass the TÜV Rheinland Quality Controlled PV (QCPV) certification program, which serves as the Company's official certification standard in order to strengthen its position as the industry's leading quality provider. QCPV's testing scheme is not only one of the most extensive and stringent available, but is also the only certification in the industry to involve independent and random onsite testing from running production as well as regular material testing.Justin Lee, CEO of Qcells, said: "We are humbled to have earned Top Performer marks by PVEL now for seven straight years, a testament to our company's steadfast pursuit towards creating high-quality products. Consistency is a critical component to how we do business, and Qcells is eager to continue driving innovation and maintaining our leadership in product integrity."About QcellsQcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers the world over. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Qcells strives to offer Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: www.qcells.com/us.