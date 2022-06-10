A 35MW Solar Plant Mounted by Clenergy Tracker in Vietnam

Clenergy Headquarters - Clenergy tracking system has been used for a 35MW solar plant situated in Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa, Vietnam. EDP Renewables (EDPR) is currently the owner of this solar project.



More Headlines Articles

Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, EDPR is one of the largest energy developers and holders in Europe. EDPR is also a leading player in the global renewable energy sector. A robust development pipeline, coupled with first-class assets and market-leading operational capacities, has enabled EDPR to strengthen its geographic footprints in over 25 countries worldwide, ranging from Europe, Latin America, North America to Asia.Clenergy is glad to be the tracker supplier for EDPR. The ownership of this solar plant will allow EDPR to consolidate its existing renewable energy portfolio and expand into the Vietnamese market, which also aligns with EDPR's Strategic Business Plan 2021-2025.Project BackgroundThe project site was more susceptible to harsh natural conditions like high temperature and high humidity. The Clenergy technical personnel at the Solar Tracker Business Division factored in the topographical conditions and performed extensive tests. They finally identified the EzTracker D1P One Portrait Horizontal Single Axis Solar Tracking System operating based on the innovative Slewing Drive design as the ideal solution for this challenging project.EzTracker D1P is one of the flagship products of the Clenergy EzTracker D series, along with EzTracker D2P Two Portrait Horizontal Single Axis Solar Tracking System and the Smart AI-powered EzTracker D2P Pro Two Portrait Solar Tracking System. Thanks to their outstanding benefits like high reliability, exceptional stability, flexible adaptability to complex terrains, and easy maintenance, the Clenergy EzTracker D series apply to varied utility-scale solar plants, which require an excellent ROI and optimum LOCE.The solar plant utilized PV modules made by Trina Solar and inverters manufactured by Huawei, both of which are world-renowned brands in the solar industry. This project has conveyed multiple benefits to thousands of local households since its commercial operations in 2020, allowing for more reliable, sustainable energy at a lower cost while significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions.Clenergy is acknowledged as the Top 5 Smart Tracking System Enterprises in China. Thus far, its EzTracker D series have seen wide applications in multiple large-scale solar projects throughout the world, such as Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, and China.Daniel Hong, CEO at Clenergy, commented: "We feel thrilled to connect with strategic stakeholders like EDPR, the energy giant. Both brands have a strong commitment to social and ecological sustainability, with a shared vision to accelerate the transformation of the global energy mix for a decarbonized world with net-zero emissions. The project marks a large milestone for Clenergy, adding to our expanding tracker pipeline globally. "According to the statistics from Irena, Vietnam has seen rapid growth in PV installations in recent years. The market is anticipated to see rising growth, driven by the increasing investments in renewables and the country‘s target for the transition from traditional fossil fuels to more diversified power sources. The state has pledged to reach carbon-neutrality by 2050, with a larger share of renewables, which will also propel the distribution of solar PV.William Cao, General Manager of the Ground Business Division at Clenergy, stated: "We are delighted to be a part of this mega solar project, which further testifies to the durability and reliability of our tracking systems! We will capitalize on the tremendous opportunities to speed up the deployment of utility-scale projects in Vietnam. Our dedicated in-house R&D team will remain committed to relentless innovation, and provide more high value-added, cost-effective solar tracking solutions for the local market and other target countries worldwide in the coming decade."