NWH opens new £4.4m aggregate recycling plant

The new facility at the business' site on the outskirts of Edinburgh will enable the recycling of inert construction and demolition wastes through the latest technology using washing, screening, crushing and water treatment equipment. The site will increase the business' processing capabilities from 75 tonnes per hour to 250 tonnes per hour, and is capable of diverting more than 450,000 tonnes per year from landfill.



More Headlines Articles

The new equipment, which has been installed around existing plant operations to minimise downtime, has been supplied, installed and project managed by Circular, a specialist in the supply of tailored wet processing solutions for sand, aggregates and recycling applications.Mark Williams, CEO at The NWH Group, said: "The engineering quality and sophisticated design delivered in our new aggregate recycling plant underpins this project as truly world-leading. By continuing to invest in the circular economy, we're promoting the use of recycled aggregates, reducing waste to landfill, and therefore helping to reduce levels of primary production."During the past few months, we've worked hand in hand with Circular to deliver this complex project on time and on budget, and we're now open for business."Not only does the new plant further increase recycling rates, it also improves the quality, reliability, grading and breadth of recycled resources available and expands the product range from three to six product types to include 10mm aggregate, 20mm aggregate, 40mm aggregate, type 1 aggregate, washed concrete sand and building sand.Sean Kerr, Director & Co-Owner at Circular Group, said: "This highly complex project was designed, manufactured, installed, and commissioned in just under 10.5 months, which is testament to the focus and collaboration of all key stakeholders. We're delighted to be supporting The NWH Group with its sustainable business strategy by bringing the latest technology and innovation to the market in what is now the UK's largest and most advanced wet processing plant for construction and demolition waste recycling."A little more than a year ago, The NWH Group invested £2.5 million to transform its processing facilities with a new state-of-the-art ‘super plant' for its Leith site. The super plant features the most up to date technology including Spaleck waste screening and Westeria air separation equipment to sort through construction and demolition waste more effectively, enabling it to capture up to 20 per cent more material for recycling. The new wash plant goes even further to support operations by washing more efficiently - further improving recycling rates and reducing waste to landfill.