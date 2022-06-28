Qcells Awarded EuPD Research ‘Top Brand PV 2022’ Seals in Multiple Leading Solar Markets

[Berlin, Germany, June 28, 2022] Qcells has received the honor of being awarded ‘Top Brand PV 2022' seals from EuPD Research, the internationally renowned energy research institute. The company earned its ninth consecutive seal in Europe, as only a handful solar manufacturers can claim, and seventh in Australia. Along with that, Qcells received its first ever Top Brand PV seal in the United States this year.



More Headlines Articles

The Top Brand PV seal is one of the most recognized and prestigious certifications in the global solar industry, and represents a reputable mark of PV reliability and trust. The seal is awarded to those companies that receive excellent feedback and ratings in EuPD Research's ‘Global PV InstallerMonitor' survey, which compiles the opinions of participating solar installers located across a number of regions worldwide.In securing the Top Brand PV 2022 seals in leading solar markets in Europe, Australia and the US, Qcells continues to prove its outstanding brand reputation for product quality and reliability that has been built up during 20 years in the industry.Qcells, the world's first manufacturer to begin mass production of solar modules based on PERC technology, has led the way as an industry innovator with its proprietary Q.ANTUM technology. This transformative technology has evolved into Q.ANTUM DUO technology with half-cell, multi-busbar design and wiring connection, giving rise to the ‘PVEL's Top Performer'-distinguished Q.PEAK DUO module series. Qcells' excellent reliability and performance is also assured by TÜV Rheinland's Quality Controlled PV (QCPV) certification program.Spearheaded by its technology and Innovation headquarters in Thalheim, Germany, Qcells' latest pioneering R&D efforts have been directed towards developing the next-gen solar technology. At Intersolar Europe 2022 held in May, Qcells showcased Q.ANTUM NEO, an evolutionary advancement built upon Q.ANTUM technology to deliver average cell efficiency of >24%. This n-type TOPCon-based technology will play a predominant role in Qcells' future module roadmap, starting with Q.TRON, its flagship module series scheduled for release in Europe and the US later this year.With a foundation in technology leadership, Qcells has strengthened its brand power in key solar markets over time. Last April, the company received the Life & Living Award 2022, one of Germany's most prestigious awards for consumer quality, being selected as ‘Germany's Most Popular Supplier.'According to the Wood Mackenzie Q1 2022 US PV Leaderboard report, Qcells retained No.1 market share in the US residential and commercial solar module markets for FY 2021. Qcells' impressive run of holding this feat for 14 consecutive quarters in the residential market and three consecutive fiscal years in the commercial market is a testament to its rising brand recognition in the US, the world's second largest solar energy market.Thanks to its enduring accomplishments in the solar module business, Qcells has been successfully expanding its business expertise into energy storage solutions, energy retail business and downstream development.Most notably, Qcells unveiled Q.HOME CORE, its new energy storage system, early this year in Australia, followed by Europe in May. This solution integrates a solar inverter with a modular battery system as well as a production and consumption monitoring feature via the Q.OMMAND HOME software and mobile application.The first Q.HOME CORE systems in Australia were utilized as part of the innovative Solar Victoria Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Pilot Program under Qcells' recently launched local brand Arcstream - an end-to-end solar energy solutions brand that offers solar and storage with a matching energy plan.Qcells CEO Justin Lee said: "Qcells takes pride in ensuring that customers are provided with energy solutions that fulfil their needs through top quality products and services, all from a single company. Thanks to EuPD's ongoing recognition of our brand power and business success in major solar markets, Qcells is determined more than ever to accelerate its transformation into a leading complete energy solutions brand."About QcellsQcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers the world over. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Talheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Qcells offers Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: https://qcells.com.Safe-Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and Qcells' operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Qcells does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.