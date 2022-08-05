Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping: Potential Opportunities and Developments

"Range anxiety" is a common theme amongst consumers considering the switch to an EV. It's a simple problem to understand; petrol stations are abundant but charging infrastructure is not, particularly in Australia where the industry is still in its infancy. The fear that your EV will run out of power and leave you stranded is one of the key barriers to entry for many would-be EV owners.



What is EV battery swapping?

But what if there was a way to charge your EV as quickly and easily as you could fill up a tank of petrol? What if, instead of waiting long periods for your car to charge, you could swap out your battery in a matter of minutes?It's an intriguing proposition and one that is being trialled by a number of companies around the world. Chinese car manufacturer Nio opened anstation in Norway and battery manufacturer CATL rolled out EVOGO, an innovative modular battery swap solution. India's finance minister has also promised to introduce a battery swapping policy. Despite this, this seemingly logical solution is not without its detractors. Tesla, for one, is less than enthused about the idea of battery swapping. A Tesla official called it "riddled with problems and not suitable for wide-scale use."So what is the truth about battery swapping? In this article, we'll explore the pros and cons of this emerging EV charging solution.Battery swapping or Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) allows EV users to remove a depleted battery from an EV and replace it with a fully charged spare at designated ‘battery swap stations (BSS)'. This can be done quickly, in a matter of minutes, allowing drivers to continue their journey without having to wait at least 30 minutes to charge their battery.For cars, the battery swap-out process is simple and completely autonomous. You drive your EV to a battery swapping station and the station itself completes the rest of the work, including lifting the car, removing the bolts for the chassis and battery and then replacing the empty battery.For heavy-duty vehicles including trucks, buses and construction vehicles, a robotic crane lifts battery packs from either above or from the side of the vehicle. In the case of swapping in the two and three-wheeler micromobility segment, a self-service approach is used wherein the user replaces smaller, lightweight battery packs themselves from a vending-machine-like swap station that holds spare batteries.The electric vehicle battery swapping global industry size is expected to be worth around US$ 857.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.85% from 2022 to 2030.The electric vehicle battery swapping market mainly deals with exchange of the fully discharged batteries of the electric vehicles with fully charged new batteries. In the old and new vehicles undergo a service in this process. As a result of the occurrence of the pandemic the demand and supply of the new and old vehicles has seen a drastic decline.The quick services which are provided by the back battery swapping techniques helps to save a lot of time and energy of the consumers. The lack of facility is which is created from the rapid demand of electric vehicles by the people will also be managed with the help of these services.The facility of battery swapping for the electric vehicles has helped to reduce the total cost of the electric vehicles. This has enabled the private owner to opt for electric vehicles instead of petroleum operated machines. The increasing awareness regarding global warming and rapid climate change has also encourage the use of electric vehicles. The time required to charge a fully exhausted electric vehicle battery is far more as compared to the time which is required for swapping an old battery with a new full recharge battery unit. The space which is required to perform these functions is also very less as compared to the space which is required to set up a charging station. The facilities of battery swapping also helps the consumer to remain stress free when the question of maintenance of the vehicle arises. The maintenance and care of the battery depends on the manufacturer and the battery companies. The service provided by the battery swapping company is quicker and accurate which helps a consumer to enjoy their travel without any hassle.The restraining factor which affects the market growth of the electric vehicle battery sweeping market is the high cost of the services. The total investment which has to be made in this business is the major factor which hampers the growth of the market. The factors of site leasing, workforce, equipment's and batteries impose a huge amount on the company trying to set it up. The strict rules and regulations which are imposed by the government on the rotation of the batteries and their spare parts prove to be a restraining factor for the market. The means by which in the waste batteries and their components are disposed have been kept under close watch by the government which makes it a challenge for the market. Absence of proper skilled labor has also proved to be arrest training factor for the growth of the market without which a satisfactory service cannot be provided to the consumer.With the increasing awareness regarding global warming and rapid climate change the use of electric vehicles has been encouraged by the government of various countries. This inserts in the use of batteries for the electric operated vehicles. In the time which is required to charge a fully exhausted battery cannot be measured easily which depends upon the condition of the battery. This problem is solved by the battery swapping services which are provided for the electric vehicles. The total time which is required for swapping of fully exhausted electric vehicle battery with a fully charged battery unit is hardly around 10 minutes which is quite feasible as compared to the other alternatives. The space which is required to perform these functions is also quiet less as compared to the setting of the entire charging station. On the other hand, the maintenance of the battery is also taken care of by the company itself which makes the owner of the electric vehicle care free. The ownership of the batteries and the electric vehicle have been divided by this system which helps the owner to take care only of their electric vehicle and not of the battery. These multiple factors prove to be great opportunities for the market.The total cost of setting up the electric vehicle battery swapping services is very use which proves to be a challenge for the market. The state government rules and regulations which are laid regarding the maintenance of the battery has hampered the revenue return of the companies. Lack of skilled labor force has proved to be a challenge for the market. Minor manual mistakes made by the company might cost the electric vehicle owner heavily.