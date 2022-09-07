Aurora Solar Platform Generates 10 Millionth Solar Roof Design, Helping Millions Make the Switch to the Future

Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced 10 million solar sites have been designed within its platform. These projects deliver a combined savings of nearly 60 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, which is equivalent to the total emissions produced by more than 16 coal-fired power plants over the course of a year. Reaching this milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the solar installer community, the growing demand for sustainable energy, and the rapid maturation of the solar industry as it delivers new energy experiences.



"This month, the Aurora community of solar installers officially surpassed 10 million projects designed in the platform," said Chris Hopper, co-founder and CEO, Aurora Solar. "We are so thankful to our customers for pushing the solar industry forward and making the switch to the future. With every solar installation, we're moving toward a cleaner world and a brighter future."The Rapid Growth of Aurora and the Solar IndustryPowered by proprietary computer vision and machine learning algorithms, Aurora's platform streamlines the solar project lifecycle to radically accelerate revenue and lower the soft costs of delivering solar, helping installers keep pace with the market's unprecedented demand. In the last decade, solar experienced an average annual growth rate of 33 percent1. Aurora's 10 million project milestone is a significant step in its mission to create a future of solar energy for all.10 Million Projects: a Thank You to Aurora's Solar CommunityAurora's 10 million solar project milestone was made possible due to the Aurora customer community helping drive solar adoption and empowering homeowners with sustainable energy. "We couldn't have achieved this milestone without the hard-working and growing group of installers who are in the field every day turning the promise of solar into reality. These individuals directly empower their communities with the freedom and sustainability of solar energy and should be applauded," said Sam Adeyemo, co-founder and CRO, Aurora Solar."Solar Holler is a benefit corporation, which means we are not focusing on profits; we focus on savings for the homeowner,'' said Justin Kline, lead residential solar designer at Solar Holler and Aurora customer. "At the same time, the industry is growing faster than ever; we have to be quick on our feet in order to grow and scale as rapidly as the industry is changing. We've barely reached the cusp of what the possibilities are here, but we're well on our way and we're moving quickly, thanks to Aurora."To hear more from Aurora customers Solar Holler, Semper Solaris, and Solar Union, watch this video celebrating Aurora's solar installer community. To learn more about Aurora Solar, meet us at RE+ (booth #2464) from September 19-22, 2022.About Aurora SolarAurora is creating a future of solar for all. The company is putting the power of data and technology into the hands of every solar professional to make solar adoption simple and predictable. The cloud-based platform uses data, automation, and AI to streamline workflows and grow solar businesses faster. More than 7,000 of the industry's top organizations rely on Aurora and over 10 million solar projects have been designed with the platform globally. The San Francisco-based company was the only climate tech business named to the 2022 Forbes AI 50 and was voted the best solar software by Solar Power World in 2021. For more information, visit www.aurorasolar.com and follow on Twitter @AuroraSolarInc.1 SEIA/Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables U.S. Solar Market Insight Q2 2022