JinkoSolar Partners with Raptor Maps to Streamline PV Module Warranty Process

BOSTON, MA, September 8, 2022—Raptor Maps, the leading provider of solar lifecycle management software, has released an enterprise-grade warranty claims product with launch partner JinkoSolar, one of the largest and most innovative module manufacturers in the world with over 100 GW of module shipments.



Raptor Maps' new software release provides a tech-forward solution to a historically complex process, reducing both labor costs and turnaround time. Robotically-captured inspection data in the Raptor Solar platform is fused with both in-field and manufacturer-supplied data. Warranty submissions allow for an auditable data log, are designed to minimize confounding variables, and enable status updates and collaboration with JinkoSolar engineers directly within the platform."Our U.S.-based support team takes pride in being the most trusted supplier of solar and energy storage equipment in North America," explains Mr. Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. "Our commitment to customer success and long-term partnerships has earned us that trust. We are proud to be Raptor Maps' launch partner, which helps us achieve this mission and provide a top-tier experience for JinkoSolar customers."The newly passed Inflation Reduction Act earmarks $370 billion for renewable energy in the United States, creating unprecedented demand. Coupled with increased pressure on O&M margins, owners and operators are turning to technology-led solutions to maximize performance, reduce costs, and standardize processes."It is particularly exciting to have JinkoSolar as a launch partner, as they share our mission of enabling customers to scale solar operations in the long-term," describes Raptor Maps CEO and co-founder Nikhil Vadhavkar, noting that JinkoSolar modules are accepted by 85 financial institutions. "In addition to providing better tools and guidance for boots-on-the-ground workers, we enable JinkoSolar to track in-field performance of their modules to monitor trends and proactively engage with customers."About Raptor Maps, Inc.Raptor Maps is a US-based solar software company founded by MIT engineers. Its flagship product, Raptor Solar, enables data-driven asset management and an increased rate of return across utility-scale and C&I portfolios. Raptor Maps enables its customers to scale with its industry-leading digital twin that enables high-value workflows from the fusion of equipment records, inspection analytics, in-field sensor information, and customer input. Raptor Maps has provided analytics for over 65 GW of solar PV across 40 countries. The company recently announced its Series B funding, led by MacKinnon Bennett & Co., Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, Blue Bear Capital, DNV, Buoyant Ventures, Congruent Ventures, Data Point Capital and ENGIE New Ventures.To find out more, please see: www.raptormaps.comAbout JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 43.0 GW for mono wafers, 42.0 GW for solar cells, and 50.0 GW for solar modules, as of June 30, 2022.JinkoSolar has 14 productions facilities globally, 21 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, and Denmark, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, Australia, Korea, India, Turkey, Chile, Brazil, Mexico and Hong Kong, as of June 30, 2022.To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com