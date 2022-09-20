Solar and Storage Industry: Companies Need to ‘Do the Work’ on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Nearly half of the 43 companies enrolled in the Solar Energy Industries Associations' (SEIA) award-winning Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice (DEIJ) certification program have changed their company practices to advance DEIJ and achieved at least a Bronze-level certification.



RES Group became the first company to reach Gold-level certification, the highest level attained by a company to date.SEIA launched the platform last fall to help companies audit their business practices and implement evidence-based solutions that improve diversity. DEIJ consultants can be cost prohibitive for many small businesses, but this program provides companies with a third-party evaluation and expert guidance on diversity at a fraction of the cost."Dozens of solar and storage companies are doing the work and participating in SEIA's DEIJ Certification Program, but thousands more need to get off the sidelines and join us if we want to improve equity and the experiences of all professionals across our sector," said SEIA vice president of equity and workforce development, Erika Symmonds. "Over the next decade, we're going to add hundreds of thousands of new workers to our ranks, and companies that participate in SEIA's DEIJ Certification Program will have an advantage at recruiting and retaining top talent."Certified companies are rolling out a range of new initiatives, including changes to new hiring practices and expanded workplace flexibility options to accommodate the various lifestyles and circumstances of their workers.Now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law, the solar and storage industry must urgently find workers to meet the growing demand for clean energy. The next generation of talent is demanding DEIJ accountability from prospective employers, and the solar and storage industry must work to cultivate an inclusive culture that will attract a diverse pipeline of workers."Our success in the Solar+ Decade counts on having a workforce that reflects the diversity of this nation," Symmonds said. "If companies don't invest in their workers and reform their internal practices and culture now, they could be on a shaky foundation as the industry grows to a $150 billion economic force. This program will help clean energy companies evaluate and improve their practices, helping to make lasting changes that could be an economic boon for the companies that put this work front and center."To date, 21 companies have completed Bronze-level certification and three companies have achieved Silver-level certification, indicating their commitment to action and their ability to make measurable progress on their diversity initiatives.Gold• RES GroupSilver• Forefront Power• Longroad EnergyBronze• Arevon• Catalyze• Encore Renewable Energy• Epcon Partners• Lightsource bp• Midwest Renewable Energy Association• Nautilus Solar• New Energy Equity• Nextracker• OneEnergy Renewables• SEIA• SGC Power• Solar Energy International• Solas Energy Consulting• Standard Solar• Sungage Financial• SunPower• SunwealthLearn more about SEIA's DEIJ Certification Program and enroll today.https://seia.org/initiatives/diversity-equity-inclusion-justice###About SEIA®:The Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA) is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy, creating the framework for solar to achieve 30% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is the national trade association for the solar and solar + storage industries, building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.