Iron Edison Battery Company expands support for Solar and Battery Power in Puerto Rico

Iron Edison Battery Company's owner has recently returned from the Energie Renouvelable conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The conference was attended by over ten thousand people looking to learn more about residential renewable energy. At the conference, Brandon Williams from Iron Edison was invited on stage to present information about solar and battery system design.



"I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to share my experience in batteries and solar with the people of Puerto Rico. While attending the conference, I met with so many people who were genuinely interested about the benefits of solar and renewable energy. The electric utility in Puerto Rico has significant challenges in consistently serving power to their customers, and a solar battery system is the perfect solution to inconsistent power from the electrical grid."At Iron Edison's home office in Denver, Colorado we have furthered our Spanish language support by hiring Jon Marcantoni as a Technical Support Specialist. Iron Edison views Spanish language support as an integral part of growth on the island nation.Jon Marcantoni from Iron Edison explains, "I am originally from Fajardo, PR and I am well-aware of the energy challenges the island has. It is exciting to be working with a company like Iron Edison that seeks to serve the people of Puerto Rico through continued engagement that allows us to best address the needs of our customers."Puerto Rico is particularly well suited for renewable energy projects that incorporate solar and batteries. There was significant damage to the electrical infrastructure following hurricane Maria in 2017. Further, an earthquake in 2020 in the city of Ponce damaged a power plant that was a major generating source for the entire island. Many Puerto Rico residents, especially those in rural areas, are still affected by challenges related to rebuilding the power grid.A solar and battery powered renewable energy system is able to provide consistent electricity to a home throughout the day and night. Unlike a grid-direct solar system, which will power down if the grid is interrupted, a battery-based system can operate completely independent of the electrical grid. With a battery-based inverter, solar power is given priority over external sources.Iron Edison specializes in supplying residential and off-grid batteries along with solar and inverter system design. For most projects, we recommend the advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery pack that is maintenance free and 48VDC compatible.Since 2019, Iron Edison has been selling batteries on the island and has been working with WEC (Wholesale Electric Caribe) to install and support our systems. Moving forward, we are looking to diversify our presence by increasing relationships with vendors, organizations, and individuals looking to make solar power accessible and affordable to the Puerto Rican people.For more information, contact Iron Edison via email mailto:info@ironedison.com [info@ironedison.com __title__ null] or call 720-432-6433.