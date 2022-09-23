Hydrogen Energy Storage Can Help During the Shortage of Electric Power

The hydrogen energy storage market size accounted for USD 15.52 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 29.26 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% every year.



The energy storage has become one of the market dynamics for the global hydrogen energy storage market. The hydrogen energy storage helps in the power and electricity generation on a large scale. One of the factors driving the growth of the global hydrogen energy storage market is growing emphasis on the clean and green energy. For this, the government of established and emerging nations is working with key market players for the development of the market.In addition, the growing initiatives for the research and development in the field of energy are also driving the growth of the global hydrogen energy storage market over the projected period. The expansion of automobile and transportation sectors are propelling the expansion of the worldwide hydrogen energy storage market. The hydrogen is widely used in the vehicles. This helps in the reduction of toxic gases. Thus, this is boosting the demand for hydrogen energy storage in the global market.Furthermore, the strict government regulations against the greenhouse gas emissions and global warming are supporting the growth of the global hydrogen energy storage market. Moreover, the major market players are collaborating with the government agencies for the development of hydrogen energy storage market. Additionally, the government of developed and developing countries is providing subsidies and tax rebates for the production plant of hydrogen. This factor is also boosting the growth of the worldwide hydrogen energy storage market.According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the demand for hydrogen has increased dramatically over the period of time. Many of the countries have started supplying hydrogen for industrial purposes. The hydrogen is used in various industries such as transport, construction and buildings, and power generation. The hydrogen is used to curb the greenhouse gases emissions and carbon emissions. Thus, due to all of these factors, the market for hydrogen energy storage is expected to expand in the near future.👉 The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the global hydrogen energy storage market was negative.👉 This is due to the decline in the rate of production of electricity during the pandemic.👉 Even energy industry saw decline in the growth. This is attributed to the shut down of manufacturing costs and supply chain disruption.👉 Thus, the recovery of the global hydrogen energy storage market is expected as lockdown restrictions are being removed., the compression storage technologysegment dominated the global hydrogen energy storage market in 2021 with largest market share. The compressed form of hydrogen is used as fuel for the automobiles and vehicles on a large scale. This factor is driving the growth of the segment., the solidsegment holds the largest market share the global hydrogen energy storage market in 2021. The large amount of hydrogen is stored as solid form as this can be used as liquid or gas form in later stages., the industrial segment dominated the global hydrogen energy storage market in 2021 with largest market share. There is surge in demand for electricity in industrial areas. This factor is driving the segment growth during the forecast period.is the fastest growing region in the hydrogen energy storage market. The government of developed countries such as the U.S. is constantly striving for the conservation of energy. Various activities are being carried out for creating awareness about conservation of energy among people. In addition, the existence of major market players in the region is propelling the growth of the hydrogen energy storage market in the region.is the largest segment for hydrogen energy storage market in terms of region. The growing demand for clean and green energy is contributing to the expansion of the growth of the Asia-Pacific hydrogen energy storage market. Moreover, the hydrogen is widely used for various industries.