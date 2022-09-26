PVinsights: Jinko and Longi Topped 1st in Solar Module Shipment and Revenues in 1H22, Respectively
Even though the top five brands showed a YoY rise in 1H22 shipments, Jinko solar regained its shipment leadership in the global solar module market with 18.21GW in 1H 2022, and Longi sustained its position in sales revenues with 5.26 billion dollars.
Even though the top five brands showed a YoY rise in 1H22 shipments, Jinko solar regained its shipment leadership in the global solar module market with 18.21GW in 1H 2022, and Longi sustained its position in sales revenues with 5.26 billion dollars.
Solar Module Business Performance of Top Players in 1H22
Rank Company Shipment (GW) Sales Revenue (million USD) Operating Profit (million USD) Operating Profit Margin
1 Jinko 18.21 4,820.22 158.47 3.29%
2 Trina 18.05 4,383.18 127.47 2.91%
3 Longi 18.02 5,260.42 163.39 3.11%
4 JA 15.67 4,226.71 288.07 6.82%
5 CSI 8.69 2,313.54 72.08 3.12%
6 Risen 5.67 1,520.69 -12.22 -0.80%
7 First Solar 4.20 962.33 -102.31 -10.63%
8 Hanwha 3.99 1,477.25 -11.03 -0.75%
Source: Companies, PVinsights Complied
Featured Product
Solis75 - 100kW Series High-Power String Inverters
Solis75kW - 100kW series high-power string inverters are widely used in industrial and commercial rooftops. Solis's new three-phase string inverter is the first choice for industrial and commercial photovoltaics. 75-100kW three phase series string inverter have Maximum 28 strings input, support "Y" type connection in DC side. Maximum string input current 13A, support bifacial modules access.Supports anti-PID function to improve system efficiency.