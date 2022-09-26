PVinsights: Jinko and Longi Topped 1st in Solar Module Shipment and Revenues in 1H22, Respectively

Even though the top five brands showed a YoY rise in 1H22 shipments, Jinko solar regained its shipment leadership in the global solar module market with 18.21GW in 1H 2022, and Longi sustained its position in sales revenues with 5.26 billion dollars.

The top three brands, Jinko, Trina, and Longi, were well matched in solar module shipments of 18.21GW, 18.05GW, and 18.02GW, respectively. It's expected that this race will continue in the coming years, but Jinko solar probably has much higher and sooner n-TOPCon manufacturing potential, which will be crucial to winning the game under the severe oversupply in 2023.Solar Module Business Performance of Top Players in 1H22Rank Company Shipment (GW) Sales Revenue (million USD) Operating Profit (million USD) Operating Profit Margin1 Jinko 18.21 4,820.22 158.47 3.29%2 Trina 18.05 4,383.18 127.47 2.91%3 Longi 18.02 5,260.42 163.39 3.11%4 JA 15.67 4,226.71 288.07 6.82%5 CSI 8.69 2,313.54 72.08 3.12%6 Risen 5.67 1,520.69 -12.22 -0.80%7 First Solar 4.20 962.33 -102.31 -10.63%8 Hanwha 3.99 1,477.25 -11.03 -0.75%Source: Companies, PVinsights Complied