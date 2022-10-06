ASES SOLAR 2023 52nd National Solar Conference Call for Participation is OPEN

The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) supports the global initiative that a world equitably transformed to 100% renewable energy is an urgent necessity. Through the ASES National Solar Conference, SOLAR 2023 will elevate public, institutional, and governmental awareness of the critical role solar energy is playing in the global energy landscape. We must ensure that access to and the benefits from clean energy will be enjoyed by all communities, especially those that have been denied those benefits in the past. ASES invites you to submit a proposal to present at next year's conference around the theme "Transforming the Energy Landscape for All." Submissions will be accepted until January 6, 2023.



SOLAR 2023: Transforming the Energy Landscape for All will promote the ASES overall goal to "accelerate equitable solar adoption and universal sustainable living by educating and building community." The conference will focus on research models, examples and tools for negotiating the challenges to advancing renewables by following justice, equity, diversity and inclusion (JEDI) principles.Track 1: Decarbonizing the Building SectorTrack 2: Smart Grids from Nano to MicroTrack 3: Applications of PV and Solar ThermalTrack 4: Life Cycles and ImpactsTrack 5: Educating & Engaging StakeholdersTrack 6: Equitable Energy Ownership and Access - Policy, Regulation, and InvestmentSubmission DetailsWe offer a variety of presentation options (see below) for you to share your research, programs, projects, operations, personal actions, visions, etc. These include regular session oral presentations (10-12 minutes), shorter sessions (5-minutes), posters (2-3 minute oral presentation), an interactive outdoor display or a hands-on workshop. Your final presentation can be concise and scientific, lively, and full of examples, or anywhere in-between.Submit your proposal by January 6, 2023.The track category is the heading(s) under which your abstract will be reviewed and accepted or rejected by the SOLAR 2023 Technical Review Committee (TRC). Please fill in all required information and submit your proposal using the online form no later than January 6, 2023.Track 1: Decarbonizing the Building SectorBuilding New vs. RenovatingNet Zero BuildingsPassive SolarElectrificationBuildings and TransportationBuilding Envelope EfficiencyMaterial ResearchSector Examples (Residential Single and Multifamily, Commercial & Institutional Buildings)Passive CoolingSolar Decathlon ProjectsEnergy Analysis and Design ToolsSolutions for Urban Heat IslandsTrack 2: Smart Grids from Nano to MicroCommunity SolarNational Grid ExpansionMunicipal GridsMicrogridsEnergy StorageDistributed GenerationDemand Side ManagementGrid Infrastructure & ModernizationGrid OperationsGrid Resilience (Weather, War, etc.)Off-grid Freedom, Energy IndependenceTrack 3: Applications of PV and Solar ThermalMaterial Design for Energy ApplicationsEmerging Cleantech TrendsPower to X - Hard to Decarbonize Sectors (Transportation, Industry)Showcasing Projects - From Site Selection to Operation to EvaluationPV InnovationsDIY PV, Heating, Water Distilling, Solar CookingSolar Fuels and Artificial PVHydrogen, Fuel CellsExtended Applications of Thermal HeatDistrict Heating & CoolingDIY PV, Heating, Water Distilling, Solar CookingCSPHybrid SystemsTrack 4: Life Cycles and ImpactsCircular EconomyWeather and Energy-Related Research (Climate scenarios, Extreme Weather Events, Trends, Socio-Economic Impacts of Energy Choices, Research Needs)Greenhouse Gas MitigationEnergy Water Food Nexus (Agrivoltaics, Land and Water use Issues, etc.)Mining MineralsEconomics of Climate Change and the Clean Energy Transformation (LCOE comparisons from IRENA, others)Track 5: Educating & Engaging StakeholdersEnergy and the MediaAnticipating and Addressing Opposition to a Decarbonized Energy SystemSustainability as a Dynamic Organizational CapabilityYouth Climate Justice and Solar Citizen MovementsIREC Career Map ToolWorkforce Development, Mentoring, CurriculumsEquity and JusticeJEDI in Energy Industry, Education, WorkforceSolar Valuation in Real Estate TransactionsClean Energy Jobs UpdateTrack 6: Equitable Energy Ownership and Access - Policy, Regulation, and InvestmentNovel Financing for Solar Energy (On-Bill, PACE, PAC, Ratings, Utility Green Pricing…)Ownership and Energy Access to Traditionally Energy-Burdened Remote/Rural/Island/Tribal Communities: What Can They Teach Us?Solar on Native American ReservationsBusiness Policies for Solar (Subsidies, Green Appraisal Act, etc.)Inflation Reduction Act - How it Helps EveryoneDon't see your topic here? Email conference@ases.org to propose a different track/session!ASES invites you to submit a proposal for presentation at the next National Solar Conference, SOLAR 2023: Transforming the Energy Landscape for All, taking place August 8-11, 2023. Please submit your abstract no later than January 6, 2023.Submit Your AbstractSponsorship opportunities are now available for SOLAR 2023. Make your mark and get in front of your audience early and often. Visit ases.org/conference for details and contact parndt@ases.org to sponsor.About the American Solar Energy Society: Established in 1954, the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that advocates for sustainable living and a 100% renewable energy future via in-depth reporting, educational events, webinars, and conferences that cultivate community and power progress. ASES integrates the perspectives of science, industry, policy and citizens via the award-winning Solar Today magazine, the e-newsletter Solar@Work, monthly Webinars, the ASES National Solar Conference and the National Solar Tour. Learn more at ases.org.