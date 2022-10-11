SolarPower Europe: 13 Solar CEOs Call on the EU Commission to Urgently Support European Solar PV Manufacturing

In an open letter, 13 CEOs of leading European solar organisations urge the European Commission to take bold action to boost investment in Europe’s solar PV industrial base, in order to reinforce the Commission’s solar deployment and energy security ambitions.

In the context of critical EU solar deployment and energy security targets, yesterday 12 CEOs from leading PV manufacturers, and the CEO of SolarPower Europe, wrote to the European Commission to call for urgent action to support the redevelopment European solar manufacturing..



The letter welcomes the recent REPowerEU and EU Solar Strategy, while pointing to international measures that are accelerating the global competition for solar PV value chains outside of Europe. The US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) benefits for Operating Expenditure (OpEx) and Capital Expenditures is resonating with investors, while in India, innovative auction design is providing similar clarity to the industry. Signatories highlight the recent IEA Special Report on supply chains, raising concern about the dominant concentration of supply chains in a single geography.To ensure Europe's competitive participation within a globally diversified solar supply chain, and echoing President von der Leyen's State of the Union speech last month, signatories call on the Commission to replicate the EU Chips Act's success for critical solar PV technology, and promote solar PV production in the National Resilience and Recovery Plans. This translates to accelerated financial support for large-scale manufacturing projects, and competitive OpEx support, particularly for energy-intensive polysilicon and ingot/wafer production.Letter Signatories:Matthias Taft, Chief Executive Officer, BayWa r.e.Salvatore Bernabei, Chief Executive Officer, Enel Green PowerMark Widmar, Chief Executive Officer, FirstSolarElisabeth Strauss-Engelbrechtsmüller, Chief Executive Officer, FroniusJoachim Goldbeck, Chief Executive Officer, Goldbeck SolarUdo Möhrstedt, Chief Executive Officer, IBC SOLARXabier Viteri, General Manager, Renewable Energy Business Iberdrola GroupDr. Gunter Erfurt, PMP, Chief Executive Officer, Meyer BurgerGøran Bye, Chief Executive Officer, Norwegian CrystalsDr.-Ing. Jürgen Reinert, Chief Executive Officer, SMA Solar TechnologyWalburga Hemetsberger, Chief Executive Officer, SolarPower EuropeDr. Armin Froitzheim, Chief Technology Officer and Managing Director, SolarwattDr. Christian Hartel, Chief Executive Officer, Wacker Chemie AGAbout SolarPower Europe:SolarPower Europe is the award-winning link between policymakers and the solar PV value chain. As the member-led association for the European solar PV sector, SolarPower Europe represents 280+ organisations across the full value chain.