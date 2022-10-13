Aurora Solar Announces Third Annual Empower Event, the Premier Virtual Gathering for Solar Professionals: November 1-2, 2022

Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Empower, where the solar community shapes the future together. Empower is free of charge, hosted online, and attendees can earn up to four NABCEP CEU credits. Empower is for the entire solar community: design, operations, and engineering; sales and marketing; senior management; solar installers; and people curious to learn more about the rapidly growing solar industry.



More Headlines Articles

"As the Inflation Reduction Act makes solar more accessible, our industry needs to prepare for the next wave of welcomed demand — SEIA estimates $600 billion in new solar investment over the next decade," said Chris Hopper, co-founder and CEO, Aurora Solar. "At Empower, we'll get inspired for what lies ahead with keynotes from Ari Matusiak and Bill Parsons. We'll also learn how we can continue to drive growth, understand the evolving solar value chain, and prepare for the digital transformation of our industry."Learn more about Empower and register here. https://aurorasolar.com/empower-2022/About Aurora SolarAurora is creating a future of solar for all. The company is putting the power of data and technology into the hands of every solar professional to make solar adoption simple and predictable. The cloud-based platform uses data, automation, and AI to streamline workflows and grow solar businesses faster. More than 7,000 of the industry's top organizations rely on Aurora and over 10 million solar projects have been designed with the platform globally. The San Francisco-based company was the only climate tech business named to the 2022 Forbes AI 50 and was voted the best solar software by Solar Power World in 2021. For more information, visit www.aurorasolar.com and follow on Twitter @AuroraSolarInc.