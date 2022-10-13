Solis and Zorlu Energy Begin a Journey of Cooperation to Boost Turkey’s Solar Industry

Solis (Ginlong Technologies), one of the world's largest and most experienced solar inverter manufacturers, announced that it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Zorlu Energy, one of the leading companies in renewable energy in Turkey.



Zorlu Energy has become a Solis Inverters' authorized distributor in Turkey for supply to the commercial, industrial and utility solar energy market by signing a supply chain service agreement with C&D Clean Energy for the sale of string inverter technology and accessories used in solar systems in Turkey. C&D Clean Energy, is a renewable energy supply chain service provider headquartered in Nanjing, China, and affiliated to C&D Inc. It is committed to providing high-quality products, solar power project investment and project O&M associated with supply chain and industrial chain integration.Solis attaches great importance to this strategic cooperation and will fully support Zorlu Energy's strategic deployment, uphold the principle of mutual benefit and promote the implementation and execution of joint cooperation. This partnership will enable the ongoing growth and movement forwards of Turkey's goals of sustainable and innovative growth.Commenting on the cooperation between Zorlu Energy and Solis, Zorlu Energy Solar and Deputy General Manager for Foreign Investments, Evren Evcit said:"As Zorlu Energy, we manufacture high-end, quality solar panels under the Zorlu Energy Solutions (ZES) brand. By supplying our solar panels from existing panel production facilities, we undertake important investments and collaborations in order to make them in accordance with international quality standards. As a company that draws almost all our power from renewable energy; in 2017, we became the largest business partner and sole distributor in 26 countries of First Solar's high-performance thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules, which develops new generation solar technologies. With this important agreement we made in the area of solar energy, we achieved a great success in the module segment."Radu Roman, Central & Eastern Europe Sales Director for Solis commented, "We are very excited about this new relationship with Zorlu in Turkey. It's a partnership that we hope to build on over many years to come and Solis is looking forward to all the opportunities this will bring us now, and in the future."