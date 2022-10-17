Solar FlexRack Mounting Solutions Selected by DGC for 48 MW Solar Project Portfolio in Canada

Solar FlexRack™ announced that its fixed tilt mounting solutions have been selected by engineering, construction and procurement (EPC) company, Dependable Group of Companies (DGC), to be installed in a 48 MW solar project portfolio in Alberta, Canada. These 26 MW and 22 MW projects located in Drumheller and Stavely are the latest additions to the renewable energy portfolio of Canada's largest community builder. In total, these projects will generate enough renewable energy to power over 22,000 homes year-round and are expected to be fully operational by the second quarter of 2023.



"We chose to work with Solar FlexRack on these projects due to their strong reputation and extensive experience with weather-challenged solar projects in cold climates, including throughout Canada, Illinois and the Northeastern U.S.," said Rajesh Ahuja, President of DGC. "Solar FlexRack has always been able to provide thorough and timely engineering expertise. We consider them a true partner on these projects, in addition to a reliable mounting technology supplier."These projects will support Canada's commitment to achieving a net-zero electricity grid by 2035. This year alone, Canada is on track to see a more than five-fold increase in the installation of wind and solar power plants. In Alberta in particular, Canada's largest oil and natural gas producing province, the provincial government has set a target to eliminate coal-powered electricity, which is expected to be achieved seven years ahead of its scheduled date of 2030. Additionally, a tenfold growth in large scale solar power plants is expected in the province by 2024."We are grateful to have the opportunity to work alongside DGC to help deliver more affordable clean energy to these Alberta townships through several large-scale solar projects," said Sasha Honsl, Director of International Business Development at Solar FlexRack. "With a favorable regulatory environment, vast solar resources and ambitious provincial and federal renewable energy targets, Canada is currently rich for development and we are looking forward to deploying our time-tested technology and cold weather expertise in many more solar projects to come throughout Canada."Solar FlexRack's experience in Canada dates back to the origin of the company, with the majority of the company's initial projects taking place in Ontario, Canada. The company has since leveraged its experience on over 120 weather-challenged sites in Canada to enable the growth of both fixed tilt and solar tracker projects in similar regions in the U.S.About Solar FlexRackSolar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility-scale solar mounting industries. Solar FlexRack also offers full services, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, and layout design services to address the actual site conditions of a project site. Solar FlexRack has completed over 3.5 GW of solar racking installations in over 40 U.S. states, 9 Canadian provinces, and across the globe. For more information, go to solarflexrack.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.