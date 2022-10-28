Energy Management Systems industry Growth & Trends

An uptick in the management of energy use across commercial, industrial, and public sector organizations has fueled the demand for energy management systems (EMS). Implementing advanced energy-efficient technologies and reducing energy waste will gain ground to contain greenhouse gas emissions, minimize the potential exposure to fluctuating energy prices and bolster productivity. In February 2020, the World Resources Institute cited data suggesting that energy consumption was the biggest source of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions. Amidst the prevailing trend, industry players could seek IoT-based solutions to optimize energy consumption and control the energy flow.