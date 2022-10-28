Energy Management Systems industry Growth & Trends
An uptick in the management of energy use across commercial, industrial, and public sector organizations has fueled the demand for energy management systems (EMS). Implementing advanced energy-efficient technologies and reducing energy waste will gain ground to contain greenhouse gas emissions, minimize the potential exposure to fluctuating energy prices and bolster productivity. In February 2020, the World Resources Institute cited data suggesting that energy consumption was the biggest source of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions. Amidst the prevailing trend, industry players could seek IoT-based solutions to optimize energy consumption and control the energy flow.
According to Nova one advisor, the global Energy Management Systems industry size was estimated at USD 45.11 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass around USD 153.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.55% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Soaring installation of Energy Management Systems (EMS) has emerged as an invaluable practice to enhance performance and sustainable energy efficiency. Stakeholders have prioritized energy reduction to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and costs and boost the energy supply chain. EMS is poised to gain ground with utilities seeking increased operational control and visibility. Prominently, the expanding footfall of smart buildings has expedited the installation of smart grids and smart meters, thereby bolstering growth.
Smart homes have reinforced the value proposition of energy management by monitoring energy usage. Besides, electricity providers have exhibited an inclination for intelligent solutions, including smart thermostats and smart sensors. The rising footprint of Industry 4.0, cloud analytics, IoT, and sensors will solidify the position of leading companies gearing to boost their portfolios. In essence, smart energy management has gained ground in controlling, monitoring, optimizing, and measuring energy consumption. Industry players are also expected to bank on AI-powered EMS to manage and monitor the behavioral patterns of the system and optimize energy usage.
Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) has emerged as a promising source to help minimize energy costs and underpin resiliency. Industrial companies with production facilities, warehouses, and aftermarket services have prioritized EMS to expand their footfall across under-penetrated areas. Notably, smart solutions have fueled the trend to streamline energy management across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. With sustainable energy receiving impetus, smart energy management could add fillip to the growth of the global industry.
EMS solutions are expected to help minimize production risk, cut quality and compliance costs and enhance energy use. Some factors, such as volatile energy costs and the adoption of state-of-the-art technologies, will foster market value. Stakeholders anticipate smart IEMS to streamline efficient energy management, and real-time monitoring of metering locations, reduce downtime, maximize energy savings, and reduce OPEX. Moreover, the prevailing trends allude to a strong inclination towards IEMS across automotive, oil & gas, manufacturing, and food & beverage industries, auguring well for the market growth.
Asia Pacific could witness investment galore with the rising footprint of clouds across China, Japan, Australia, and India. To illustrate, in November 2021, ELES collaborated with New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) and Hitachi, Ltd. to complete the cloud-based Advanced Energy Management System (AEMS). Cloud-based AEMS has become sought-after for voltage dips mitigation measures, autonomous operation during power grid accidents, and providing flexibility to the electricity transmission system.
Real-time data sources have become trendier in giving information on weather forecasts and the current and future energy market. Moreover, IoT and AI-based solutions will gain prominence across Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) and Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS) for enhanced security, savings, and efficiency.
Besides, Eaton will apparently join forces on energy management system interoperability with Areti, Terna, and ENEL in Rome and Copenhagen. Meanwhile, in October 2020, Emerson reportedly completed the acquisition of Open Systems International, Inc. (OSI Inc.) for USD 1.6 billion in an all-cash transaction. Emerson expects the acquisition will bolster the end-to-end ability to optimize, control and monitor real-time operations in the power sector. Leading companies are poised to prioritize advanced technologies to leverage real-time data to minimize energy consumption and bolster energy efficiency.
Energy Management Systems Market Highlights
- The cloud-based energy management systems segment will grow with soaring demand for real-time visibility of energy
- Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) segment could exhibit notable growth on the back of the rising footfall of IoT devices and digital building solutions
- North America could account for a sizable share of the global market in the wake of soaring energy consumption and infusion of funds into electricity grids
Regional Insights
North America accounted for the largest market share of over 35% in 2021. The U.S. and Canada are slated to provide revenue-generating opportunities with the surging penetration of smart grids and infrastructural spending. The IEA estimated investments in electricity grids would surge by 10% in 2021, with the U.S. being one of the major sources of infrastructural investments. Moreover, smart energy demand has witnessed a notable uptake across the region, encouraging stakeholders to inject funds into EMS. Prominently, residential, commercial, and building sectors are slated to exhibit strong demand for IoT-based solutions.
The growth trajectory is mainly attributed to an uptick in energy consumption for space heating and cooling. For instance, in June 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administration cited the Annual Energy Outlook 2022 to suggest that almost 50% of the energy consumption in U.S. buildings in 2021 was used for heating and cooling. Furthermore, electricity providers and commercial and industrial companies are anticipated to emphasize clean energy technologies and connectivity to minimize carbon emissions and tap into the global market.
