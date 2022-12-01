Nexeon Opens Korea Office and Makes Key Appointment

Leading battery materials developer and manufacturer Nexeon Limited has extended its presence in the key Asia market by opening an office in South Korea. It has also strengthened its commercial team with the appointment of a Head of Asia Business Development.



The new office will be based in the Gangnam district of Seoul, making it an ideal location for access to key automotive and consumer electronics suppliers, the company's main application markets. The Seoul office complements the office and development facility based in Yokohama, Japan, opened in 2016.Michael Choi joins Nexeon as Head of Asia Business Development, with a background in the lithium-ion battery industry and automotive sector. Michael will be responsible for sales and business development in Asia where major manufacturers are making strides by adopting new technologies such as silicon anodes for rechargeable batteries.Before joining Nexeon, he was Sales Director of Korea and Southeast Asia at Imerys Graphite & Carbon, generating a significant growth in lithium-Ion business by developing long-term business relationships and enhancing supply chain management.Prior to this he was Head of Strategy at BMW Group Korea, where he led new business strategy including electric mobility to reduce CO2 emissions. He contributed to profitability and business sustainability through the launch of online channels and EV sales growth respectively.Before joining BMW, he was a business planning director for batteries in EV & Energy Storage Systems at Samsung SDI, where he developed a long-term strategy and created new applications using lithium-ion batteries. Earlier roles were at IBM and SK Innovation.Mr Choi has a degree in Chemistry from Korea University, and an MBA from the University of Southern California."I am delighted to welcome Michael to Nexeon at this pivotal time in our development", said Dr Scott Brown, CEO of Nexeon. "His industry and regional knowledge will be important in developing strong links with existing and new customers in the region.""I have been aware of Nexeon's role in the development of silicon anode materials for some time, so I am very excited to become part of the team", said Michael Choi.