SolarDuck will build Japan’s first offshore floating solar demonstrator in Tokyo Bay

SolarDuck B.V. (the Netherlands),Tokyu Land Corporation (Japan) and Everblue Technologies Inc. (Japan) are pleased to announce that their proposal for Japan's first offshore floating solar power generation and automated sailing boat technology demonstration has been selected as of November 4, 2022, as part of the Tokyo Bay eSG Project, an advanced project led by the Bureau of Policy Planning of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.



This project is part of the Tokyo Bay eSG Project, which aims to create a sustainable city that looks 50 to 100 years into the future, and aims to implement cutting-edge technologies in the fields of "cutting-edge renewable energy," "next-generation mobility," and "environmental improvement and resource recycling" in the central breakwater area. The project aims to realize the world's most advanced technologies from the Tokyo Bay Area. This project was selected in the field of "cutting-edge renewable energy.The three companies aim to realize local production for local consumption of energy in the Tokyo Bay Area in the future through the practical application of Japan's first "offshore floating photovoltaic power generation system," the use of renewable energy generated on the ocean to power electric-powered boats, and the demonstration of marine transportation of storage batteries.The details of this project are subject to change as they will be finalized upon consultation with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.