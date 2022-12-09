SolarDuck will build Japan’s first offshore floating solar demonstrator in Tokyo Bay
• SolarDuck’s partner, Tokyu Land Corporation, has been awarded the contract from Tokyo Metropolitan Government to realize the Tokyo Bay ESG Project • This project is aimed at realizing local production and consumption of energy in the Tokyo Bar Area through the implementation of cutting-edge, sustainable technologies • The Tokyo Bay ESG Project’s consortium consists of Tokyu Land Corporation (project owner), SolarDuck (offshore floating solar technology) and Everblue (automated sailing boat with battery storage).
SolarDuck B.V. (the Netherlands),Tokyu Land Corporation (Japan) and Everblue Technologies Inc. (Japan) are pleased to announce that their proposal for Japan's first offshore floating solar power generation and automated sailing boat technology demonstration has been selected as of November 4, 2022, as part of the Tokyo Bay eSG Project, an advanced project led by the Bureau of Policy Planning of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.
The three companies aim to realize local production for local consumption of energy in the Tokyo Bay Area in the future through the practical application of Japan's first "offshore floating photovoltaic power generation system," the use of renewable energy generated on the ocean to power electric-powered boats, and the demonstration of marine transportation of storage batteries.
The details of this project are subject to change as they will be finalized upon consultation with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.