Soltec supplies SFOne trackers to two projects of Canadian Solar and SPIC in Brazil, totaling 738 MW

Madrid, December 21 2022.- Soltec, vertically integrated undertaking which specializes in photovoltaic projects with solar trackers, has signed an agreement with Canadian Solar and SPIC to supply SFOne trackers to two Brazilian projects totaling 738 MW. Work on these two power plants, to be located in the states of Piaui and Ceara, will start in mid-2023.



These projects will be equipped with Soltec's SFOne 1-in-portrait solar trackers, which enable maximized energy efficiency and minimized visual impact thanks to their lower height compared to other tracker configurations, allowing Soltec to comply with the ecovoltaics-related principles of minimum visual impact and area of occupancy.Supply to these two power plants allows the company to further strengthen its position in the Brazilian solar market, where Soltec's 4.6-GW track record has position this Murcia-based company as a market leader. Through these projects, Soltec, which has a factory and offices in the state of Bahia, further contributes to local economy and proximity purchases, in accordance with the firm's principles of ecovoltaics."Brazil is a market where we have been well received ever since we began operations here in 2015. After that, we have established ourselves as a trusted market player thanks to our collaboration with clients such as Canadian Solar and SPIC, with whom we are more than happy to continue working together. We are proud to collaborate with top-tier players and further contribute to achieving the goal of energy transition through promotion of photovoltaic solar energy", explained Raúl Morales, Soltec's CEO.Construction of these two projects will prevent the release of over 1.5 million metric tons of CO2 to the atmosphere. Furthermore, the energy generated by these two solar plants will be equivalent to the power needed to supply over 900,000 households.About Soltec Power HoldingsSoltec Power Holdings (ticker: ‘SOL') is a company strongly committed to innovation and sustainability which specializes in vertically integrated solutions for the photovoltaic solar energy industry. This company, based in Murcia (Spain), was founded in 2004 and currently operates in 16 countries, with a solid presence in Spain, North America and Latin America. The company is listed on Spain's Stock Exchange since 2020.Soltec's activity is structured around three main business areas: i) Soltec industrial division and third manufacturer of solar trackers worldwide, providing clients with additional construction services to ensure a comprehensive and integrated value proposal; ii) Photovoltaic project development division, known for its strong environmental, social and good governance commitment; iii) Soltec Asset Management, a third business division through which Soltec manages the assets that the company holds in its portfolio, with the objective of maximizing its profits in the medium and long term.