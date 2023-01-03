altE Store Announces 12th Annual Solar Conference

Boxborough, Massachusetts (January 3, 2023) - altE Store, a Massachusetts- based distributor of solar and energy storage products, announced its 12th annual Solar Installer Conference taking place January 11-13, 2023. This year's event will be back in person after several years of being hosted virtually. The conference will bring together installers from across North America for three days of education and networking with industry leaders. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest in battery-based inverter technologies, the different solar panel mounting systems, as well as lithium storage batteries, solar charge controllers, and other balance of system components. Presentations will be given by the nation's top solar and storage companies, including Schneider Electric, KiloVault, Sol-Ark, SimpliPhi, and Outback Power.



"I'm delighted to reconnect in person with old friends, new customers and long standing vendors" said altE CEO Sascha Deri. "With a record number of attendees last year, we are excited to bring back some of our favorite speakers and offer new programs that will provide an unparalleled learning and networking value with technical workshops, NABCEP accredited training, networking opportunities and highly personal interactions with solar and renewable energy product manufacturers," Deri continued.The Conference schedule for January 11th and 12th features presentations from Schneider Electric, KiloVault, Sol-Ark, SimpliPhi, Outback Power, and many other solar and storage companies, followed by an end-of-day open networking reception during which thousands of dollars of raffle prizes from these vendors will be awarded. The Conference closes Friday, January 13th with an optional 6-hour "2023 NEC PV and Energy Storage Workshop" course. The course, taught by IREC Certified Master Trainer and SNEC Online Trainer of the Decade Sean White, provides 6 NABCEP credits upon completion.The 2023 altE Solar Conference is a great opportunity for solar and battery storage installation professionals to hear from the industry's leading manufacturers about the newest products and advancements and earn NABCEP Continuing Education Credits by attending. Tech-savvy homeowners planning DIY solar power systems are also encouraged to attend, though only advanced education will be covered during the Conference.To learn more - including details about the sessions and speakers - visit the altE 2023 Solar Conference website. To register for the Conference, the extra training course, or both, visit the Conference registration page .About altE StoreFounded in 1999, altE, Inc. has catered to customers on every continent on the globe. altE fulfills its motto, "Making Renewable Do-able," by offering cost-competitive, high-quality renewable energy products and educational services to a broad spectrum of the public, wholesalers, and professional solar installers. altE's headquarters is located at 330 Codman Hill Road in Boxborough, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.altestore.com or call toll-free (877) 878-4060.