NRG Systems Provides Monitoring Solutions for Canada’s Largest Solar Farm

NRG Systems, Inc., the global leader in wind and solar resource measurement and intelligence, is proud to announce that they have provided Solar Resource Monitoring (SRM) Systems to the Travers Solar Project in Alberta, Canada. The turnkey systems capture a range of site-specific parameters, including solar irradiance, module temperature, and soiling conditions, as well as albedo, a vital piece in determining the solar energy potential available to the backside of the plant's bifacial solar modules. Together, the data collected by NRG's SRM Systems play a critical role in determining the Travers Solar Project's performance ratio.



The 465 MW Travers Solar Project - the largest utility-scale PV plant ever installed in Canada - was developed by Calgary-based Greengate Power Corporation, with PCL leading construction of the 3,300-acre facility. U.S.-based Ulteig, who selected NRG's technology for the plant's resource monitoring needs, is overseeing SCADA engineering and integration.Mike Crawford, Ulteig's Senior Market Development Manager-Renewables, said, "We have worked extensively with the NRG team and their solar resource measurement solutions. Their systems offer a unique combination of flexibility and repeatability, allowing for project-specific customization within a framework that is easily replicated across a single plant or multiple plants. This has been an especially important feature for the Travers project, given the project had strict requirements and contains more than one-million PV modules across the 3,300 acres. Having reliable meteorological stations distributed across the site is critical to the project's performance, and we can count on NRG to deliver."Gregory Erdmann, NRG's Vice President, Global Sales, added, "It is exciting for NRG to be a part of the Travers Solar Project for many reasons. In addition to the sheer magnitude of its impact, the project is technically complex, making it a challenge NRG is perfectly suited to take on. Thanks to a collaborative team effort between NRG and Ulteig, we have been able to deliver SRM Systems satisfying some of the most demanding requirements we have seen. Successfully deploying our solutions and playing a role in providing enough electricity to power 150,000 homes and offsetting more than 472,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually is directly in line with NRG's mission. We are proud that our SRM Systems will play a pivotal role in ensuring this remarkable site is achieving its peak performance potential for years to come."The Travers Solar Project is fully operational. For more information about this project and NRG's complete solar portfolio, please contact sales@nrgsystems.com.About NRG Systems, Inc.NRG Systems is the global leader in wind and solar resource measurement and intelligence. Their hardware, software, and related services empower many of the world's largest developers to make informed decisions and improve efficiency at all stages of project development. With over 40 years of experience, NRG's heritage of innovation and deep understanding of data collection, management, and analysis drives the advancement of their signature turnkey solutions. A subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE), NRG Systems has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia and has shipped products to over 170 countries. To learn more, please visit nrgsystems.com.About UlteigUlteig is a purpose-driven consulting engineering leader committed to creating and solving for a sustainable future. Ulteig's employee-owners are multi-disciplinary technical experts transforming our world's critical infrastructure through collaborative designs and innovative solutions across the Lifeline Sectors® of power, renewables, transportation and water. Leveraging our expertise for over 75 years, Ulteig operates throughout North America and serves a wide range of public and private clients. For more information, please visit ulteig.com.About PCL ConstructionPCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of more than $8 billion, making PCL the largest contracting organization in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Watch us build at PCL.com.