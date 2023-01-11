PVinsights : Cell and Wafer Rebound Unexpected on Strong CNY, Module Competitions Intensify

Polysilicon prices kept tumbling this week, unable to shake off the downbeat mood of the last weeks in response to a sharp rise in China stockpiles, pointing to strong supply growth in China. As oversupply concerns continued to escalate, the high gross margins fueled room for further price cuts. On the other hand, affected by the US UFLPA, the prices of n-mono grade polysilicon outside China sustained at high, as buyers are still eager to buy polysilicon with records made of solar modules passing the US CBP.

Mono-crystalline PERC wafer prices nudged higher due to strong CNY appreciation on Wednesday, climbing in CNY term after seven weeks of tumbling, although rising capacity from Chinese producers weighted on market sentiment. Notwithstanding the pessimistic supply and demand outlook, major suppliers intended to raise the prices sharply but eventually failed, as buyers refused to make big deals amid a flourishing supply.Mono-crystalline PERC cell prices soared this week, mainly benefiting from the gain from the appreciation in the Chinese yuan, while the improving international demand growth dented concerns about oversupply. Market sentiment on mono PERC cells turned optimistic, as some Chinese players were offering higher prices in response to improving international demand, even though high production utilization rates of solar cells retained the oversupply worry.Mono PERC module prices fell this week, pushing to the multi-month lows, as an intensifying pricing competition from second-tier Chinese suppliers undermined the high pricing policy of top suppliers. Moreover, mono PERC module market sentiment in China deteriorated more than expected in January, hitting its lowest level due to the latest China auction result released early this week, signaling that the prices in the largest market are sliding drastically. N-mono module prices sank heavier this week, as the latest salvos in the lowest bidding price of n-mono modules shook market confidence and sent buyers for lower prices while strengthening Chinese yuan slowed the losses in the USD term.