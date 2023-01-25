S-5! Solar Expert Presents at Intersolar North America & Introduces New Product

(Colorado Springs, Colo., - January 25, 2023) S-5!, the leading authority on metal roof attachment technology, will introduce its new wire management solution next month at Intersolar North America in Long Beach, California. Additionally, one of S-5!'s solar experts will participate as a featured guest speaker and panel moderator.



More Headlines Articles

Attendees are invited to stop by S-5! Booth #2124 to see first-hand the newest addition to its balance of systems lineup, the Module-Level Power Electronics (MLPE) clip. The MLPE clip provides a cost-effective attachment method for various MLPE devices directly to the PV module frame. Featuring a single clip that mates with the MLPE and module frame, it is a simple and easy way to attach with no fasteners required and works with most module frames. S-5!'s team including Director of Product Management, Mark Gies, will be on-hand to explain the features and benefits of this new offering.On Wednesday, February 15 beginning at 10.30 a.m., Gies will moderate a panel on the Impact of Solar-Ready Mandates on New Building Design & Construction in 2023 together with industry experts Paul Zacher, president of PZSE Structural Engineers; Steve Jones, lead engineer at UL Solutions and former building inspector for Oceanside California; and Duncan Cleminshaw, senior manager at GAF Energy.In this session, they will discuss the impact of state regulated solar mandates and building codes on new building construction, considering upfront planning and non-traditional design elements focused on the anticipation of rooftop solar installations. Additionally, they will discuss the forecasted growth of rooftop solar since the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act, with the intent to reduce costs and maximize the energy output of solar installations.Course moderator, Gies has 30 years of industry experience with a focus on solar ranging from product development, operations, installation, compliance, codes and standards to sales and business development. He is the vice-chair of the Solar Energy Industry Association's (SEIA) Mounting System Manufacturers Committee, a member of the Structural Engineers Association of California's (SEAOC) PV Committee, and a founding member of UL 2703's Standard Technical Panel. Gies is an regular presenter for S-5!, including the company's certified AIA and NABCEP webinar series and has presented at multiple solar events both individually and as a panel member.About S-5!Founded by a veteran metal roof expert, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions since 1992. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps and lifetime brackets attach ancillary items to standing seam and exposed-fastened metal roofs respectively, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. Made in the U.S.A., S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications including rooftop solar and are now installed on more than 2 million metal roofs worldwide, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, visit www.S-5.com.