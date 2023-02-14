All Energy Solar to Compete in 2023 Solar Games

The return of the first and only solar installation competition will be held this week with representation from Minnesota based All Energy Solar. This full-service solar installation company has been in business since 2009 and is well-equipped to handle the challenges that the Solar Games will bring.



The Solar Games are a competition that tasks solar installation teams to build the main product components of a residential solar panel array with an energy storage system. The activities will include the installation of solar modules, racking, inverters, and battery. Teams will be judged based on their safety practices as well as the accuracy and speed of their installation.All Energy Solar team consists of a Minnesota-based electrician, along with two Minnesota-based installers and a Massachusetts-based installer, all of whom have excelled in their work of solar system installations. They will be the only competitors based in the midwest competing in this year's games."We have a stellar team, we've all installed in conditions far less ideal than a climate-controlled stadium. I think that could give us an advantage over some other teams," said David Getschel, Director of Electrical Operations at All Energy Solar.The three-day, tournament-style competition will begin on February 14 in sunny Long Beach, California, during the annual conference hosted by Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. While there will still be plenty of snow on the ground in their usual installation regions, the games will take place in the Exhibit Hall at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, where there is no need to worry about the weather.Beyond the experience of the best solar installers coming together to show off their skills, the games also come with additional incentives. The first-place team will receive the title of Solar Games Champion, along with a $10,000 prize."At All Energy Solar, we play to win at everything we do. With safety and quality being two of the key factors in the scoring, I have no doubt we will be highly competitive at this event. I look forward to cheering on the team, and hope they have a great experience representing us at these games," said Peter Dosher, Director of Safety, Quality and Service for All Energy Solar.All Energy Solar serves residential customers in Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin, with commercial solar customers throughout the United States and internationally. Learn more about All Energy Solar: https://www.allenergysolar.com/our-company/Discover a variety of All Energy Solar career opportunities: https://www.allenergysolar.com/careers/About All Energy SolarAll Energy Solar provides a full-service solar energy integration experience for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers seeking to make the transition to solar energy. With industry-leading certifications and full electrical and building licenses, All Energy Solar installs quality solar power systems at competitive prices and monitors and maintains the systems after installation. www.allenergysolar.com.