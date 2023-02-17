Hanwha Solutions and Trina Solar reach patent licensing and transfer agreement

[Berlin, Germany, February 13, 2023] Hanwha Solutions, a parent company of complete clean energy solutions provider Qcells, and Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy total solutions provider, today announced that they have reached a patent licensing and transfer agreement with each other over their intellectual properties.



The agreement allows both parties to use each other's solar patents and respectively drop all pending cases between the two companies. To meet the needs of customers, each company will continue to offer and support their respective products in various markets.This agreement will further drive technology development of the PV industry and provide advanced and reliable products to accelerate the progress of a net-zero future.About QcellsQcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers the world over. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Qcells offers Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.