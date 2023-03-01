EID Robotics Selected to Ramp Up Ample's EV Battery Production in California

EID Robotics, Inc. (EID), a leading provider of modular microfactory solutions, today announced it has signed a contract with Ample, Inc., a pioneer in Electric Vehicle (EV) battery swapping technology, to automate part of Ample's battery manufacturing operations. With Ample's battery swapping station, it's possible to deliver 100% charge to any EV in under 10 minutes for any make or model. Ample's mission is to accelerate the transition to electric mobility by offering an energy delivery solution that is as fast, as convenient, and as affordable as gas, while being powered by 100% renewable energy.



Under the signed contract, Ample will use EID's fully automated ANT Plant microfactory in its California production facility. Unlike traditional custom-made manufacturing lines, ANT Plant is built from standardized robotic assembly cells. It can be configured to assemble variety of electromechanical devices, such as batteries, medical devices, automotive sub-assemblies, and lighting fixtures. Due to ANT Plant's modularity and its pre-designed cells, it enables faster design and deployment and lower cost than competing automation solutions."We are very pleased about this collaboration with EID and utilizing its innovative manufacturing technology, which will allow us to rapidly ramp up our modular battery manufacturing capacity." said Ample's CEO, Mr. Khaled Hassounah. "After evaluating all market options, we found ANT Plant to provide the best value, with its modular design that minimizes the installation time at our facility."Paavo Käkelä, Co-Founder and VP Sales, EID Robotics stated: "We are thrilled about this opportunity to help Ample in ramping up the first in industry battery swapping solution. This is also a great example of how ANT Plant automation technology can help US manufacturers to build efficient operations at the local level instead of outsourcing production to overseas."About AmpleAmple was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California, USA. Ample utilizes autonomous robotics and smart-battery technology to solve the energy delivery challenge for electric transportation. It created an economical, rapidly deployable, and widely accessible platform that delivers a full charge to any electric car in minutes. The aim is to make it possible to have "Electric Cars for Everyone."http://www.ample.comAbout EID RoboticsEID Robotics' mission is to help manufacturers worldwide to bring their production closer to home by using fully automated assembly lines. EID Robotics' ANT Plant microfactory uses modular production cells for robotic assembly, which enables fast and cost-effective implementation. Company was founded in 2009 and has its offices in Kuopio, Finland, and Boston, MA, USA.http://www.eidrobotics.com